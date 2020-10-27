A 3-0 win against the Ashland Blazer Tomcats on Monday moved the Corbin Redhounds on to the semifinals of the Boys Soccer State Tournament.
Armando Cima’s squad made school history with their berth into the final four of the tournament. Corbin had made its fifth trip to the elite eight, with a win over Prestonsburg in the opening round of the tournament. Cima has worked hard to put the Redhounds program among the best in the state, and said that he hopes being one of the last four teams standing gives Corbin a little more respect among the big schools.
“This is our first time being here. We’ve been to the elite eight, but this is our first time in the final four. I think it says that we believe in ourselves and we know we can play well,” said Cima. “Even though we are not in one of the major Louisville or Lexington areas, or even in Northern Kentucky, we have some kids who can play. We have a lot of kids who can play. I hope this earns us a little more respect that we have been building over time.”
A major part of Corbin’s success this year, in winning all but one of their games, has been their defense. Corbin’s approach to each game is to use their offense to play well on defense. They like to possess the ball and control the game from start to finish. If they turn the ball over, they want to quickly get it back, and move the ball until they are in a good position to strike.
On Monday, this philosophy worked out perfectly. Corbin was in possession of the ball for most of the first half, and was able to take a 1-0 lead into halftime. Chesney Jacobs scored the Redhounds’ first goal of the game, with an assist from Jose Torres.
Cima said the times that Ashland had the ball, his team did a great job getting in position to defend and hold the Tomcats scoreless. Cima said defender Deacon Brock was incredible during the match.
“We have a solid back line, with two seniors on the line. Deacon Brock is our anchor in the back. He’s our captain. He did a brilliant job tonight in more ways than one. He was able to position himself to stop a breakaway from Ashland when we were up 2-0,” said Cima. “He’s also the type of player who has great character and the kids are proud to be on the same team with him. The game got chippy in one of the corners between us and them, and Deacon went straight over there and even made the two players shake hands before they went back out and played. That’s the kind of leader he is.”
Brock is just one example of the character and talent that Corbin has on their squad.
“Deacon is not the only one. We have loads of kids like that on this team,” said Cima. “I am extremely lucky to be able to coach this group of kids.”
At the conclusion of the first half, Cima felt like his team left a bit on the field. While they controlled the ball for much of half, Cima expected his team to put more scores on the board.
Cima and his team made adjustments during halftime and the Redhounds were able to execute perfectly in the second half. The Redhounds’ second goal of the game came on a penalty kick from Gabe Cima, after the official issued a yellow card to Ashland in the 48th minute of the half. Cima put the ball in the back of the net to put his team up 2-0.
Just three minutes later, Cima found the net again, on an assist from Torres, to extend the Redhounds’ lead to 3-0, as they cruised to the win.
“I thought our kids put a lot of pressure on themselves in the first half. We were wanting to get into a rhythm, but we couldn’t really figure out what Ashland was doing,” said Cima. “I was very happy with the adjustments we made in the second half. As a coach, you’re always saying we can do things better, but we played better in the second half.”
With the win, Corbin moves on to perhaps their biggest challenge of the season in taking on St. Xavier out of Louisville. St. X is 16-2 on the year and regarded as one of the top teams in the state. They defeated North Oldham 3-2 in the second round to advance to the final four.
This won’t be the first time Cima has faced St. X in the postseason. All the previous times resulted in a loss, but this year could be different with the squad Corbin is putting on the field. Cima said he wants his team to have confidence heading into Thursday’s matchup.
“St. X is always one of the top three or four teams in the state, as far as soccer goes. We’re not classed, we’re not separated as private or public, it’s just an open bracket. We’ve played St. X at least twice in the past in the elite eight, and this year we see them one stage later in the final four,” said Cima. “I think we have more confidence this year. Soccer is a game where, if you’re putting the right energy out and doing the right things, like covering for each other, even if you’re playing a good team, you give yourself a chance to win by staying in the game. It’s an ultimate team game, and, if you’re willing to battle, you can put yourself in a position to win. We may not have the 20 seniors that St. X has, but we have a team that has a lot of heart and understanding of the game, and we have a lot of ability.”
