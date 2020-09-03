CORBIN — It’s the time of the year that everyone loves: For me to put my thoughts out there for every high school football team to prove me wrong, which usually happens, but I have been known to get a few correct with my trusted crystal ball.
This regular season pick’ems will let the readers know just exactly how I believe the Wildcats’ season will go. And let me tell you, Lynn Camp has one of the best fan bases around, and If I’m wrong, they’ll definitely let me know but it's all in good fun.
The Wildcats play Clay County, Estill County, Bethlehem, Clinton County, and McCreary Central with district matchups against Pineville, Williamsburg, and Harlan.
“We have a very tough schedule for a 1A team but I think it helps us prepare for our district and region when we get to the end of those conferences, the teams are on a different level,” Lynn Camp Coach Allen Harris said. “Playing this schedule helps us be more mentally prepared.
“It’s always a competitive district,” he added. “Williamsburg has dominated for the pasted several years. But in the last three years, our team has competed and been in the hunt. We hope to be in the same position at the end of this year.”
With that said, let’s take a look at my picks (note these could change once the Pigskin Prognosticators panel begins to pick games weekly next week).
Week One
The first game of the season is an important one for the Wildcats. They’ll be going against a Clay County Tiger team that continues to improve (they won seven games last season).
The Tigers did graduate some good talent off last season’s squad and I’m going out on a limb and giving a slight edge to Lynn Camp
Lynn Camp 20, Clay County 16
Week Two
The Wildcats make another trip on the road but this time against Estill County. Lynn Camp dropped a 28-27 heartbreaker to the Engineers last season but look for the Wildcats to get sole revenge.
Lynn Camp 24, Estill County 22
Week Three
Lynn Camp finishes their three-game road trip against Bethlehem. Look for the Wildcats to get off to a slow start and drop its first game of the season.
Bethlehem 35, Lynn Camp 24
Week Four
Allen Harris’ Wildcats will get on track at home with a key district game against Pineville. Look for both teams to score a lot of points in this matchup.
Lynn Camp 48, Pineville 40
Week Five
Lynn Camp continues to roll and picks up win No. 4 after fighting back from a 14-point deficit.
Lynn Camp 35, Clinton County 26
Week Six
The Wildcats continue to roll, and improve to a percent 2-0 in district play, but not before seeing Harlan give them a run for their money.
Lynn Camp 21, Harlan 20
Week Seven
The Wildcats are at home and will have a chance to end Williamsburg’s stranglehold in the district. Could this be the season they win the district crown?
Williamsburg 35, Lynn Camp 34 OT
Week Eight
After suffering a heartbreaking loss to Williamsburg the week before, look for Lynn Camp to take out its frustrations with a road win over McCreary Central.
Lynn Camp 42, McCreary Central 27
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.