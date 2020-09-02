WILLIAMSBURG — It’s the time of the year that everyone loves: For me to put my thoughts out there for every high school football team to prove me wrong, which usually happens but I have been known to get a few correct with my trusty crystal ball.
This regular season pick’em will let the readers know just exactly how I believe the Colonels’ season will go.
Jep Irwin’s first year as Whitley County’s coach was a successful one, and now he will try to build on last season’s success this fall.
A challenging schedule will have the Colonels prepared for postseason play. Whitley County will face off against Somerset, Bell County, Pulaski County, Bourbon County, Southwestern, North Laurel, South Laurel, Hazard, and Corbin.
“No question we have a challenging schedule, playing Somerset, Bell County, and Pulaski County to start with,” Irwin said. “But, we want to raise expectations and play the best if we want to be the best.”
With that said, let’s take a look at my picks (note these could change once the Pigskin Prognosticators panel begins to pick games weekly next week).
Week One
The Colonels open with a tough, tough home game with Somerset, who is coming off a Class 2A championship from last season.
It’s going to be hard for Whitley County to come away with a win in this one.
Somerset 28, Whitley County 7
Week Two
Things don’t get any easier in Week Two when the Colonels face off against last season’s Class 4A runner-up — Bell County.
Whitley County travels to Log Mountain, and I look for Dudley Hilton’s Bobcats to win at home.
Bell County 35, Whitley County 14
Week Three
The Colonels travel to play district foe Pulaski County in Week Three. I do expect Whitley County to play close before falling to 0-3.
Pulaski County 24, Whitley County 12
Week Four
Whitley County will get its first win of the season in Week Four with Bourbon County coming to town. Look for Whitley County's defense to come up big in the victory.
Whitley County 27, Bourbon County 7
Week Five
The Colonels’ search for their first district win will last another week but not before putting up a fight at home against Southwestern.
Southwestern 19, Whitley County 7
Week Six
Irwin’s squad hooks up in another district classic with rival North Laurel but can’t come up with the win.
North Laurel 28, Whitley County 27
Week Seven
The Colonels come into a must-win game against South Laurel. The winner clinches the No. 4 seed while the loser misses the playoffs.
Whitley County does just enough to pick up the win.
Whitley County 26, South Laurel 24
Week Eight
The Colonels go on the road hoping to build some momentum heading into the playoffs, and they do just that by upsetting Hazard on the road.
Whitley County 34, Hazard 27
Week Nine
Whitley County watches as its two-game win streak comes to an end after falling to rival Corbin.
The Colonels take a quick 6-0 lead before seeing the Redhounds build a 28-6 advantage at halftime.
Corbin 38, Whitley County 12
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.