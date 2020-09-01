WILLIAMSBURG — It’s the time of the year that everyone loves: For me to put my thoughts out there for every high school football team to prove me wrong, which usually happens but I have been known to get a few correct with my trusty crystal ball.
This regular season pick’em will let the readers know just exactly how I believe the Williamsburg football season will go.
Jerry Herron’s Yellow Jacket team has dominated Class A’s District 8 for the past decade. Can they continue their reign despite graduating a lot of talent off last season’s 10-win team?
Herron said his team’s main goals are to be competitive in district play and region while getting a chance to go back to the state finals, and I believe his team’s schedule will have Williamsburg ready for a postseason run.
The Yellow Jackets play Frankfort, Somerset, Lexington Christian, Harlan, Pineville, Lynn Camp, Perry County Central, and Leslie County.
“I feel it’s a very difficult schedule,” Herron admitted. “Two of the three teams we lost to last year played in the state finals.
“Our district will be tough as always,” he added. “We have Harlan at home and Pineville and Lynn Camp on the road, and both of those places are very difficult places to play. Our district will be a battle as always.”
With that said, let’s take a look at my picks (note these could change once the Pigskin Prognosticators panel begins to pick games weekly next week).
Week One
The Yellow Jackets will face a tough task during its season-opener at home against Frankfort but I believe they’ll do just enough to pull out a slim win.
Williamsburg 34, Frankfort 33
Week Two
Things get a whole lot tougher in Week Two when the Yellow Jackets pay a visit to defending Class 2A state champion Somerset.
Look for the Briar Jumpers to score early against Williamsburg and not look back.
Somerset 34, Williamsburg 7
Week Three
Jerry Herron doesn’t hold back with his team’s schedule this season, case in point, the Yellow Jackets’ home matchup with Lexington Christian.
Williamsburg will hang close before seeing the Eagles pull away for the win.
Lexington Christian 34, Williamsburg 14
Week Five
Williamsburg will get the chance to snap its two-game losing skid with a home district game against Harlan after coming off a bye week.
The Yellow Jackets pick up where they left off against district foes last season with another convincing win.
Williamsburg 28, Harlan 12
Week Six
The Yellow Jackets look to go to 2-0 against district opponents but to do so, they have to travel to Pineville.
The Mountain Lions take a 14-0 lead into the second quarter before seeing Williamsburg’s offense begin to take control.
Williamsburg 35, Pineville 30
Week Seven
Herron’s Yellow Jackets go on the road against district rival Lynn Camp with the district title on the line.
Both teams fight to a 28-28 tie at the end of regulation before seeing Williamsburg pull off the win in overtime.
Williamsburg 35, Lynn Camp 34 OT
Week Eight
The Yellow Jackets continue their winning ways at home, holding off an improved Perry County Central squad.
Williamsburg 42, Perry County Central 34
Week Nine
Williamsburg has hopes of finishing off regular season play with a win but Leslie County does just enough to pull off the victory at home.
Leslie County 34, Williamsburg 20
