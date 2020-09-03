CORBIN — It’s the time of the year that everyone loves: For me to put my thoughts out there for every high school football team to prove me wrong, which usually happens but I have been known to get a few correct with my trusted crystal ball.
This regular season pick’em will let the readers know just exactly how I believe Corbin’s season will go.
The Redhounds are now coached by Tommy Greer, who has his team playing one heck of a slate.
The Redhounds play the likes of (in no particular order) Beechwood, Dixie Heights, Wayne County, Somerset, Bowling Green, Lafayette, Knox Central, Whitley County, and Lincoln County.
“We play a very tough schedule this season and will continue to do that as long as I am in charge of this program,” Greer said. “Teams must be battle-tested to be prepared for playoffs. We can teach, coach, and hypothesize, as we do, but kids must eventually have to experience applying all of this in actual play. Our schedule is as tough as anyone’s in the state and we have to arrive ready and solid each week to meet the demands of the schedule.”
With that said, let’s take a look at my picks (note these could change once the Pigskin Prognosticators panel begins to pick games weekly next week).
Week One
The Redhounds will be home and what better way to open that season than with a big ‘Win over the Tigers? Look for Corbin to surprise early with a big game out of Cameron Combs.
Corbin 28, Beechwood 20
Week Two (Cumberland Falls Pigskin Classic)
Corbin will remain perfect under Coach Tommy Greer but look for Dixie Heights to hang tough.
A slow start will lead to the Redhounds rallying in the second half to improve to 2-0.
Corbin 34, Dixie Heights 20
Week Three
The Redhounds venture west for their first road game of the season. Another slow start puts Corbin in a hole it can’t get out of as Bowling Green manages to hand the Redhounds their first loss of the season.
Bowling Green 34, Corbin 19
Week Four
Lafayette will pay a visit to Campbell Field with Corbin looking to get back on track.
The Redhounds will pick up win No. 3 behind a big game from Treyveon Longmire, and a defensive show from the entire team.
Corbin 42, Lafayette 7
Week Five
Greer’s squad will play its first district game with hopes of getting off to a good start.
Knox Central will give the Redhounds a battle throughout but Corbin will pull off the win in the fourth quarter.
Corbin 21, Knox Central 17
Week Six
Corbin will improve to 2-0 in district play after cruising to an easy home district game victory against Lincoln County.
Corbin 49, Lincoln County 6
Week Seven
This game will be for all of the marbles. Corbin will attempt to exact revenge against a Wayne County squad that defeated the Redhounds twice last season which included a victory in the Class 4A playoffs.
The game will be on the road but Corbin will overcome a 14-point first-quarter deficit to pull off a high-scoring win.
Corbin 48, Wayne County 46
Week Eight
The Redhounds will hit the road again with hopes of continuing their impressive play but this time it’s against one of the state’s top teams — Somerset.
The Briar Jumpers are hard to beat at the Briar Patch and will pull off a win over Corbin.
Somerset 28, Corbin 7
Week Nine
The Redhounds will finish regular season play with a win but it won’t be easy against Whitley County.
Corbin will be playing it’s third straight road contest but will find a way to grab win No. 7.
Corbin 38, Whitley County 12
