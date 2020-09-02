BARBOURVILLE — It’s the time of the year that everyone loves: For me to put my thoughts out there for every high school football team to prove me wrong, which usually happens but I have been known to get a few correct with my trusty crystal ball.
This regular season pick’em will let the readers know just exactly how I believe the Panthers’ season will go.
Knox Central will compete in one of the toughest districts in Class 4A, and will also play a tough non-district schedule that will have the Panthers ready for the likes of Wayne County, Corbin, and Lincoln County.
“We are all working to knock off Wayne County,” Panther coach Fred Hoskins said. “They return some very talented players and will be coached well. We have a chance to compete.“
With that said, let’s take a look at my picks (note these could change once the Pigskin Prognosticators panel begins to pick games weekly next week).
Week One
The Panthers will be tested right out of the gate with a tough home matchup against Harlan County.
Many believe the Black Bears will jump on Knox Central early, and not look back. I’m thinking it will go the other way with Knox Central doing just enough to receive a surprising win.
Knox Central 21, Harlan County 20
Week Two
The Panthers will improve to an impressive 2-0 after rushing for more than 250 yards in their win over Bourbon County
Knox Central 28, Bourbon County 20
Week Three
Fred Hoskins’ squad will see their win streak come to an end with a road game against Class 5A power Southwestern.
Southwestern 35, Knox Central 20
Week Five
The Panthers will look to get on track in their first district game of the season when they travel to play Corbin.
Knox Central will be well-rested with no game scheduled in Week Four and will play the Redhounds tough before losing late in the fourth quarter.
Corbin 21, Knox Central 17
Week Six
Hoskins’ Panthers will try to snap a two-game losing skid when Wayne County makes a visit but the Cardinals’ ground game will prove to be too much.
Wayne County 35, Knox Central 19
Week Seven
Knox Central will manage to even its record at 3-3 while improving to 1-2 in district play but it won’t be easy on the road against Lincoln County.
Look for Brady Worley to throw a game-winning touchdown pass in the finals seconds to give his team the win.
Knox Central 27, Lincoln County 20
Week Eight
The Panthers will extend their win streak to two games after upending South Laurel on the road in another tight game.
Knox Central 34, South Laurel 28
Week Nine
Knox Central finishes regular season play against Class A power Pikeville and will enter the postseason with a 4-4 mark.
Pikeville 42, Knox Central 14
