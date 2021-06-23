The 2021 fastpitch season is wrapped up which means it's time for the ole Fear ‘Les’ crystal ball to make a very early Top 10 for the 2022 season.
Yes, the season is nine months or so away, but there is always room for another Fear ‘Les’ ranking before the start of the dead period.
With that said, let’s take an early look at how the 2022 fastpitch season could play out in the 13th Region.
1. Corbin (16-17 overall, 13-7 vs. 13th Region competition)
Crystal Stidham’s Lady Redhounds are loaded with experience and young talent. Corbin took a big step in the right direction in 2021, and the experience Stidham’s squad gained this spring will be a big plus for her team in 2022.
With Shelby Stewart announcing she’s coming back along with players such as Kallie Housley, Danni Foley, Kaila Stidham, and an abundance of young talent returning to the mix, I really feel that the Lady Redhounds are ready to take the next step.
Stidham did a great job of scheduling this past season, mixing up the slate with some really good teams combined with some winnable games. They’ve got the talent, so let’s see what they can do next spring.
2. North Laurel (18-14, 8-2)
The Lady Jaguars returned to the top of the 13th Region this past season thanks to solid pitching and key hitting. The big question is can North Laurel remain on top?
Just like Corbin, Doug Gregory’s squad has a ton of talent returning, young and old. The key to the Lady Jaguars’ success could very well be their pitching. Losing Maddie Dagley’s services will be huge. Dagley accounted for 15 of North Laurel’s 18 wins this past season. Both Bailee Root and Madison Parkman look to be the two that will step up and fill Dagley’s void.
North Laurel has always been known for its pitching throughout the years, and if the Lady Jaguars are going to win their 19th Region championship, they’re gonna have to receive solid pitching once again.
3. South Laurel (22-13, 16-2)
The Lady Cardinals turned in a fantastic season and was close to capturing their first Region title since 2014.
They came up short in the regional finals against North Laurel and will need to fill two big holes both seniors Chloe Taylor and Karly Gray are leaving behind. Taylor will go down as one of the top hitters in South Laurel history and had a good season pitching this spring while Gray has been a mainstay both at the plate and the pitcher’s circle.
The good news is South Laurel returns a lot of talent which includes Mikayla Blair, Katie Jervis, and Madison Worley. Blair is one of the top hitters around and the best catcher in the region, and could very well be one of the top catchers in the state. Worley is one of the most underrated players in the region.
Just like their crosstown counterparts, the key to the Lady Cardinals’ success next spring could come down to pitching.
4. Lynn Camp (20-16, 14-11)
Nikki Hendrix has done a fantastic job turning the Lady Wildcats into regional contenders. They do lose some key players in Madyson Roberts and Julie Shepherd but Lynn Camp also returns an experienced senior class led by Halle Mills and Katie Miller.
Look for Mills to take over the pitching duties while also supplying top-notch offense along with Miller. Mills and Miller are two of the most underrated players in the region. They both have the talent to make a run at next year’s 13th Region Player of the Year award.
The big question will be if Lynn Camp can take the next step? I believe so. This is the year Hendrix has been waiting on, and this could be the year Lynn Camp surprises many regional teams.
5. Whitley County (13-16, 12-6)
The Lady Colonels were hard to gauge last season, but I do believe they’ll be better next spring. Coach Angela Singleton plays a tough slate and always has her team prepared. I expect the seams this season, and if Whitley County’s pitching and defensive play continue to improve, they can be a surprise in the region.
Best of the Rest
6. Jackson County (20-13, 8-8)
The Lady Generals surprised many by eliminating Clay County in the 49th District Tournament but was it really an upset? Jackson County had played steady softball the entire season and had beaten Clay County once.
Look for Gary Tillery’s squad to continue to surprise next spring. Jackson County is for real and is only going to get better. Soon-to-be freshman pitcher Candace Williams has really played a big part in her team’s success, posting a 19-12 record along with a 2.78 ERA while striking out 186 batters in 186 innings.
7. Clay County (16-17, 8-7)
The Lady Tigers will continue to contend but could very well be the third-best team in the 49th District next season. Pitching will be key to Clay County’s success.
8. Knox Central (22-10, 19-5)
Losing Amber Partin is going to be huge. She has pitched in the majority of Knox Central’s games the past four years.
