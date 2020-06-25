It’s that time of the year.
Even though we weren’t able to crown a baseball regional champion this past spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic putting an end to all spring sports, it doesn’t mean I can’t go ahead and release my “very early” rankings for the 2021 season.
The “very early” rankings usually are released at this time every year. I received good feedback on my fastpitch rankings, so I’m hoping that I receive even more.
1. North Laurel
The Jaguars are loaded with young talent. The future is bright for Darrin McWhorter’s squad, and things could take off next spring.
North Laurel graduates two seniors off this past season’s squad but will return a senior class in 2021 that consists of seven players.
2. Corbin
The two-time defending region champions don’t rebuild, they just reload. I’ve said this once and I’ll say it again, I believe the Redhounds would have 3-peated this past spring.
Corbin returned a talented senior group that consisted of nine players, and that along made the Redhounds front runners.
Now the tough part is trying to replace the nine seniors but Corbin will return a strong nucleus of talent along with some nice young talent, too.
3. Whitley County
You can never count out the Colonels when it comes to being one of the top teams in the 13th Region.
Jeremy Shope has built Whitley County into a regional contender, and I don’t see it being any different in 2021.
The Colonels are in the same boat Corbin is, they also had a senior class of nine players, but just like the Redhounds and North Laurel, they also will return an abundance of young talent.
4. South Laurel
Trey Smith’s Cardinals continue their upward trend, and will be expected to make noise in both the 50th District and 13th Region in 2021.
South Laurel graduated four key players of this past season’s squad but will return a lot of talent along with a strong freshman and sophomore class.
5. Knox Central
Graduations for some very talented players have hurt the Panthers the past two seasons but look for Knox Central to continue to be a regional front runner with a lot of young talent moving up.
6. Clay County
Never count out Jason Smith’s Tigers. They’ll return a senior class of eight players in 2021, and could be the surprise team of the region. Pitching will be the key to Clay County’s success.
7. Harlan County
The Black Bears have been a hard team to figure out in the past. The years I’ve ranked them high, they’ve struggled to live up to the ranking. When I rank them low, they prove me wrong and turn in a great season. I believe they have the talent to surprise in 2021.
8. Williamsburg
The Yellow Jackets are another team you can’t count out. Bryan Hopkins is one of the best coaches in the region and he will have Williamsburg competing for another 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic championship in 2021.
9. Middlesboro
The Yellow Jackets will possess another talented team in 2021. I was debating putting them ahead of Harlan County, but for now, I’ll leave them at the No. 9 spot.
10. Barbourville
The Tigers are another team to keep an eye on. Don’t forget in 2019 they were playing for the 13th Region championship.
Coach Sam Creasy will have his Tigers ready to hit the diamond in 2021.
