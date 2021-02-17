CORBIN — The Corbin Redhounds are showing that they are hitting their stride as the season carries on, with two big wins over regional opponents this week.
After three straight losses in which the Redhounds showed flashes of how good they could be, Tony Pietrowski’s squad picked up a big win over Knox Central on Wednesday and won their second straight regional game on Friday, in a 78-57 victory over Whitley County.
The win over the Colonels gave Corbin their second district win of the season, having defeated Williamsburg earlier in the year.
Pietrowski said it was good to see his team win against a tough team like Whitley County, but they know they have to continue working hard to get to where they want.
“We’re excited about the win over a very scrappy Whitley County team,” said Pietrowski. “We have to continue to work hard on improving in certain areas. I thought we did that for three quarters.”
Corbin got a big offensive push from a trio of scorers, led by sophomore guard Hayden Llewelyn with 22 points. Josh Hibbitts finished the game with 17 points, and Carter Stewart added 15.
The Redhounds were in control from the beginning of the game, putting together one of their best performances of the season in the first quarter. Corbin knocked down five three-pointers in the opening period. Llewelyn and Stewart had two apiece, and Hibbits had the other, as the Redhounds raced to a 29-15 lead after one.
Corbin’s offense really cooled off in the second quarter, managing to score just six points. Whitley County’s Grayson Estes connected on a three-pointer and Ethan Keene scored four points, as the Colonels cut the lead to 35-28 at the half. Keene led Whitley County with 23 points on the night.
The third quarter was the turning point in the game. Hibbitts scored nine points in the third, as Corbin outscored Whitley County 21-10 and extended their lead to 56-38 heading into the fourth. The Colonels did their best to rally in the game’s last quarter, but came up short, as Corbin cruised to the 78-57 win.
Pietrowski said Corbin’s ability to score and rebound was the difference in the game.
“Our balance on offense was good,” said Pietrowski. “Our rebounding improved. That was encouraging. Overall, we are just happy to be gaining some rhythm to our team.”
With the win, Corbin is now 5-6 on the season, while the Colonels fell to 3-7.
