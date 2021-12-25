Fall sports TRISPY Awards nominees announced

The fall sports nominees have been released for the sixth annual TRISPY Awards, which honors the top high school athletes in Laurel, Knox, and Whitley counties.
The event, co-hosted by The Sentinel-Echo and The Times-Tribune, will feature awards in more than 30 categories and will include individual awards for each sport, a Player of the Year for both girls and boys, and an Athlete of the Year for both girls and boys. Plus, School of the Year, Student-Athletes of the Year, Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, Inspirational Award, and a Lifetime Achievement Award.
A date and venue haven't been announced yet for the awards show.
Listed below are fall sports nominees (nominees are listed in alphabetical order) in each category:
Boys Golf
Lucas Binder, North Laurel
Eli Fischer, Corbin
Brayden Reed, South Laurel
Girls Golf
Kinsley Blair, North Laurel
Kendall Hacker, North Laurel
Kimberlee Helton, Corbin
Boys Cross County
John Hail, Corbin
Sean Simons, Corbin
Will Stanko, South Laurel
Girls Cross Country
Taylor Allen, North Laurel
Abby Mabe, Lynn Camp
Mary Simons, Corbin
Boys Soccer
Henry Chappell, North Laurel
Chesney Jacobs, Corbin
Jose Torres, Corbin
Girls Soccer
Josie Gill, South Laurel
Olivia Jones, Corbin
Autumn Sawyers, Whitley County
Volleyball
Bailey Brown, Whitley County
Ivy Greer, CHAT
Emma Krutsinger, Corbin
Football
Sydney Bowen, Williamsburg
Austin Johnson, North Laurel
Seth Mills, Corbin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.