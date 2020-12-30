Fall sports TRISPY Awards nominees announced

The fall sports nominees have been released for the fifth annual TRISPY Awards, which honors the top high school athletes in Laurel, Knox and Whitley counties.
The event, co-hosted by The Sentinel-Echo and The Times-Tribune, will feature awards in more than 30 categories and will include individual awards for each sport, a Player of the Year for both girls and boys, and an Athlete of the Year for both girls and boys. Plus, Student-Athletes of the Year, Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, Inspirational Award and a Lifetime Achievement Award.
A date and venue haven't been announced yet for the awards show.
Listed below are fall sports nominees (nominees are listed in alphabetical order) in each category:
Boys Golf
Charleston Dixon, Barbourville
Eli Fischer, Corbin
Brayden Reed, South Laurel
Girls Golf
Kinsely Blair, North Laurel
Brooke Elliott, Corbin
Kendall Hacker, North Laurel
Boys Cross County
Sean Simons, Corbin
Will Stanko, South Laurel
Austin Terrell, Corbin
Girls Cross Country
Lauren Crouch, North Laurel
Nancy Jane Jackson, Corbin
Nevaeh Warren, Williamsburg
Boys Soccer
Gabe Cima, Corbin
Jose Torres, Corbin
Kyle Webb, Corbin
Girls Soccer
Meg Anderson, North Laurel
Madison Dagley, North Laurel
Olivia Rudder, North Laurel
Volleyball
Alexis Blankenship, Lynn Camp
Emma Krutsinger, Corbin
Morgan Stacy, Corbin
Football
Sydney Bowen, Williamsburg
Seth Mills, Corbin
Gavon Thomas, Williamsburg
