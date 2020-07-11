Fall sports limited practices continue through Aug. 2  

COVINGTON - Early on in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control Meeting on Friday morning, Commissioner Julian Tackett stated, "Hopefully 2019 and 2021 will look a lot alike, but 2020 will look nothing like we have ever seen before."
While that statement was true in March with the cancellation of the entire high school sports spring seasons, Friday's KHSAA Board meeting solidified his statement even more.
Limited practices for high school fall sports in Kentucky will continue through at least Aug. 2, which will more than likely push back most fall sports season openers. The first high school football games were tentatively scheduled for Aug. 21.
The one exception was golf, which will move forward as normal with its first competition allowed on July 31. Because of the natural social distancing that already exists in the sport, golf will be allowed to continue on schedule with first practices on July 15.
“It does not appear wise to take any steps toward allowing more activity than has been allowed since June 29 because of the COVID-19 pandemic," Tackett stated in a live stream Zoom meeting ton Friday that was viewed by over 1,100 interested viewers.
High schools are currently allowed to have non-contact practices in groups of 50 people or less. The KHSAA also voted Friday to limit athletes to six hours of practice per week through Aug. 2.
“Our goal is starting school on time,” Tackett said. “We want to minimize exposures. August 3 is the target date for a 'return to normal' for practice, if you will."
However, Tackett warned that the proposed August 3 date could be moved back based on recommendations from the governor’s office and the Department of Health. Tackett also mentioned more athletic virus-related data will become available at the end of July, which could help in the KHSAA decision-making process going forward.
On the heels of Gov. Andy Beshear's recent face mask mandate, Tackett stated that the KHSAA will be apolitical on the mask issue. He added that wearing masks will be imperative for high school sports returning.Tackett noted that Beshear's recent order on masks makes exception for "any person who is actively participating in athletic practice, scrimmage or competition that is permitted under separate Healthy at Work requirements."
The KHSAA plans to see what happens the next two-plus weeks and come up with guidelines by early August as to when falls sports competitions might start. Tackett says individual fall sports likely won't begin at the same time.
Tackett said the KHSAA Board of Control could meet again in late July – perhaps July 28 - to consider recommendations for August and beyond. Tackett noted some fall sports could be delayed longer than others, based on recommendations from the governor’s office and the Department of Health.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
