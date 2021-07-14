CORBIN—Lynn Camp High School named a new baseball coach on Wednesday.
Evan Lay, former Knox Central baseball player and coach at Knox County Middle School, was named Lynn Camp’s newest baseball coach.
“First of all, I just want to thank God for this opportunity,” said Lay. “Without him, I wouldn’t be here. I want to thank Coach (Jeremy) Ledford, Coach (Rob) Ledington and Mr. (Anthony) Pennington for this opportunity. I know that they’ve done a great job with this program and I want to continue the success that they’ve had in previous years and I hope with my energy and passion for the game that I can carry that on.”
Lay, who played college baseball at Asbury University, will be taking over a Lynn Camp team who went 10-10 last season, with the Wildcats’ 2021 season coming to an end in the first round of the 13th Region.
“I just want to say that it’s always an exciting time to be able to bring something new to our family, that’s just a real positive, bring someone that is a positive and add that to the background of what we’re trying to do and achieve here,” said Lynn Camp High School Principal Anthony Pennington. “Our goals are not done with Lynn Camp Schools. We want to continue the excitement that our baseball team had this year. They had a good season—a lot of new, fresh faces, a lot of talent and a lot of talent coming back next year. Looking forward to the energy Coach Lay has, brings to the table.”
“I’m very excited to have Coach Lay in our program,” said Lynn Camp Athletic Director Rob Ledington. “He will do a much better job than what I was able to do here. As some of you know, I was spread too thin, couldn’t give the baseball program the time and energy that it needed and he will.”
Lay, a teacher at Central Elementary School, led the Knox County Middle School baseball team to the final four of the state tournament last season.
As a young coach, Lay said he knows he has a lot of learning to do but hopes to grow the baseball program at Lynn Camp in the years to come.
“I’m going to hopefully share my knowledge of the game with everybody around me and hopefully we can become not only an All ‘A’ competitor but also a regional competitor and make people respect this program and make them be scared of this program,” he said.
“I look forward to seeing how he grows this program each and every day,” Pennington said.
Lay said that he plans to teach his players to not only be successful baseball players but also be successful men.
“I’m a new husband, as well, so I want them to not only be successful at the high school and college level but I want them to be great husbands as well, great men,” he said. “So, I just hope that throughout all of this, I hope that they learn, have fun but also I want them to compete to the very end.”
