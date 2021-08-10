Estep excited to see what Wildcat cross country team can accomplish

CORBIN — The upcoming cross country season should be exciting for coach Marc Estep’s Lynn Camp Wildcats.
With a strong core of upperclassmen returning, high expectations are in store this fall.
“We have everyone returning also except for one,” Estep said. “We have a few new kids this year and it is a little early to tell what will happen, but I look forward to seeing how they develop.
“Just like the girls' team, I feel like they have a great chance to win it as long as we can stay healthy,” he added. “The boys finished third as a team last year and it has left a bitter taste in their mouths, so I hope that is just a little more motivation to do well.”
Lynn Camp will be led by senior Ethan Blevins, who finished eighth in last season’s regional race. Also returning are senior Caleb Helton, juniors Logan Brock and Jaden Stewart, and seventh-grader Clayton White.
“Ethan has been our strongest runner for the past couple of years,” Estep said. “He finished eighth at the region last year and really didn't run his best. I expect Ethan to have a great year individually and as the team leader. Logan has really stepped up in the past year, sixth last year at region, and may challenge Ethan for the top spot in the region. He had a great track season, qualified for the state in the 3200 meter, and that should transfer well to this cross country season.
“Caleb is returning for his third season and continues to improve each year,” he added. “He will be a vital part of this year's team. Jaden is one that always comes through for us as a team, he seems to have his best races when we need it. He has already shown an even better work ethic this year, so as I do with everyone, I expect a lot of improvement this year. Clayton has been a high finisher on the middle school site and we hope he can transition to the high school level. He is a great kid and works harder than anyone. Clayton will be a huge help this year once he learns how to race at this level — there will definitely be a learning curve for him.”
Estep said hard work and confidence are two strengths the team has entering the season.
“This group isn't afraid of working hard and they expect to do well,” he admitted. “They are a close group that really wants the team to do well, not selfish and willing to help each other.
“Injuries could really hurt us on the boys' side,” he Estep added. “Our numbers aren't as high and if one kid goes down it could really hurt or region chances.”
With Estep entering his fourth year as coach, he said he continues to be impressed with both his boys’ and girls’ teams.
“I just want to take a minute and brag on both of these teams,” he said. “I'm going into my fourth year and most of these kids have been with me from the start. In my first year, we had five boys and one girl, and today we have 27 kids ranging from second grade to 12th grade. That says a lot, in my opinion, of how well these older kids have represented our program and they deserve all of the credit for our past successes. They continue to impress me on and of the course and I can't brag on them enough.
“As I do each year, I look forward to the season and watching these kids succeed in the hardest sport out there, this sport isn't easy physically or mentally, so it takes a special person to do it,” Estep added. “Also I would like to promote that we will be hosting the first-ever 13th Region Cross Country Championships at Lynn Camp for the elementary and middle school kids. They deserve to have it, and we look forward to making this an annual event for our younger kids. The tentative date is October 4.”
