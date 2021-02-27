Engle's 33 highlights 77-69 Lynn Camp win over Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG — The Lynn Camp Wildcats got over the hump on Tuesday with a nice 77-69 win over Williamsburg on the road in the 13th Region matchup.
The win came at just the right time for Rodney Clarke’s team who has been struggling to put together a winning effort in their past seven games. Now, with a win over a solid team like Williamsburg, Lynn Camp has the confidence to put together a nice run before the postseason begins.
A major part of the win on Tuesday was because of the Lynn Camp offense. The Wildcats entered the game as one of the lowest-scoring teams in the 13th Region, averaging just over 57 points per game. The 77 points scored against the Yellow Jackets was not only 20 points higher than their average, but the highest you have scored since a win over Southwestern back in early January.
Clarke said coming together on offense and playing as a team is what made the difference in the game. He said when his team is playing like they did on Tuesday, they’ll be are a tough out.
“Our guys played well from start to finish tonight. We showed some toughness tonight and really rebounded the basketball well,” said Clarke. “I love how we move the ball on offense and attacked the paint. The more continuity we have on offense, the tougher we are to guard.”
Lynn Camp was able to take a 17-10 lead after the first quarter and maintained control of the game throughout the remaining three quarters. Micah Engle and Spencer Gilbert both scored six in the first quarter.
The second quarter was all Lynn Camp, once again. Engle scored 11 points in the period and Luke Ledington added five, including a big three-pointer, to help the Wildcats to a 39-21 lead at the half.
As the Wildcats controlled the game throughout the second half, Williamsburg was able to cut the lead in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough, as Lynn Camp pulled off the 77-69 win.
Micah Steely finished the game with 24 points scored. Larry Bray scored 15, and Gavon Thomas scored 13 for the Yellow Jackets.
Lynn Camp was led in scoring by Engle who scored 33 points. Spencer Gilbert scored 18, while Luke Ledington scored 12.
With the win, the Wildcats are now 8-7 on the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.