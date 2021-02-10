WILLIAMSBURG — Chris Souder’s South Laurel Lady Cardinals continued their “Revenge Tour" on Saturday by handing the region’s No. 2 ranked team, Whitley County, a 72-64 loss.
The defending 13th Region champions suffered a last-second 74-73 loss to the Lady Colonels just two weeks ago but was able to return the favor thanks to Emily Cox’s 17-point, 15-rebound effort while Rachel Presley added 15 points while Bree Howard finished with 12 points.
“Big win for our kids tonight,” Souder said. “It was a very good high school game. Whitley made several runs at us, and earlier in the year, we would have folded but we seemed to answer every run. Our kids are starting to trust each other and that is all we are asking.
“Once again our scoring was balanced,” he added. “Emily Cox continues to figure this game out and finished with a double-double. She wanted the ball late in the game. Rachel also had a big game and finished some really tough shots. Considering we were 1-5 at one point, I really love the way our kids have responded and now sit at 8-6. Hopefully, we can continue to get better.”
South Laurel has now won seven of its late eight games while improving its record to 8-6 after starting the season with a 1-5 mark.
Whitley County is now 3-3 during its past six games while falling to 10-3.
“Congrats to South, they were the better team tonight,” Whitley County coach Sean Pigman said. “I am proud of our kids for competing after a rough start. We made it a game and never quit. “Marissa (Douglass) had a nice game and made some big plays but just couldn’t get over the hump when we got close,” he added. “We have to convert at the free-throw line, and we weren’t very good out there tonight. We will learn from this and get better.”
The Lady Cardinals took control of the contest in the first quarter by hitting four of their 10 3-pointers. Presley hit two 3-pointers during the opening period while Jones and Corbin Miller each hit one apiece to give South Laurel an 18-6 advantage.
The Lady Colonels were able to cut their deficit to 29-18 at halftime after seeing Natalie Moses score six of her 11 points while Reis Anderson also connected with a 3-pointer. Whitley County got even closer after outscoring the Lady Cardinals, 25-19, in the third quarter to cut its deficit to 48-43 entering the fourth quarter.
Douglas scored eight-point of her game-high 20 points during the quarter while Reis Anderson added six points and Darcie Anderson tosses in five points.
South Laurel recovered in the game’s final eight minutes to pull out the eight-point victory. Cox scored eight points during the fourth quarter while Presley added seven points and Howard hit a key 3-pointer.
