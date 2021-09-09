Elliot takes first as Lady Redhounds win Bell County Invitational

PINEVILLE — Danielle Hardin’s Corbin Lady Redhound golf team took home first place honors during Wednesday’s Bell County Invitational.
Corbin turned in an impressive effort as Brooke Elliott placed first overall while teammate Kimee Helton followed with a second-place effort. Makena Myatt finished third and Hannah Perry placed fifth.
“I am very proud of these girls for their play in the tournament,” Hardin said. “We struggled on the greens, but made up for it off the tee.”
