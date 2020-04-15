Twelve boys and girls teams have punched a ticket into the Boys and Girls March Madness 13th Region Realignment Tournaments while four more teams will join them today to complete the Elite Eight field.
On the boys’ side, top-seeded Knox Central (2018), No. 2 seed Knox Central (2017), No. 9 seed Corbin (2009), No. 26 South Laurel (2008), No. 29 seed Barbourville and No. 5 seed South Laurel (2006) remain alive while on the girls’ side, No. 1 seed South Laurel (2020), No. 2 seed Clay County (2012), No. 10 seed North Laurel (2019), No. 24 seed Harlan (2017), No. 20 seed Harlan County, and No. 5 seed North Laurel (2020) each have punched a ticket into the Elite Eight.
Boys
Sweet Sixteen
Game 23: No. 3 South Laurel (2016) vs. No. 19 Corbin (2008)
South Laurel’s size proved to be too much in the end as the Cardinals cruised to an easy 64-50 win over Corbin.
Caleb Taylor notched another double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds. He also blocked five shots. Jared Grubb turned in an 18-point scoring effort while Andrew Griffith scored 14 points and finished with eight rebounds.
Madison Johnson led the Redhounds with 24 points while hitting five 3-pointers. Isaac Wilson followed with 11 points and four assists while Josh Crawford added 10 points. Josh Smith tossed in five points.
South Laurel slowed things down from the get-go, as Taylor’s eight points in the first quarter gave his team a 14-6 lead.
Grubb’s seven points in the second quarter increased the Cardinals’ edge to 31-18 at halftime. Johnson scored 12 points during the first 16 minutes for Corbin.
The Redhounds started the second half with a 6-0 run that saw them cut their deficit to 31-24 but 3-pointers by Brayden Miller and JJ Ramey ignited a 14-4 run the remainder of the third quarter to give South Laurel a comfortable, 45-28 advantage.
Corbin outscored the Cardinals 22-19 in the final quarter but the damage had already been done.
Game 24: No. 22 Williamsburg (2015) vs. No. 27 Corbin (2007)
It wasn’t a good day for Corbin with both of their teams getting eliminated during the bottom bracket of the Sweet 16.
Williamsburg came out red-hot, hitting its first eight hits while holding on to a 77-71 win over the Redhounds.
Corey Shelton hit four 3-pointers and finished with 21 points while the duo of Andre Griffith and Fred Massey each added 14 points apiece. Skyler Griffith finished with 13 points while hitting four 3-pointers. The Yellow Jackets finished with 10 3-pointers in the six-point win.
Josh Crawford’s game-high 27 points led the Redhounds while Isaac Wilson finished with 15 points. Madison Johnson added 10 points. Josh Smith and Aaron Mann’s each scored seven points apiece.
Massey scored six points in the first quarter while Andrew Griffith added office points to give Williamsburg an early 17-16 lead.
Corbin came storming back in the second quarter and outscored the Yellow Jackets 24-15 to take a 40-32 lead at halftime. Crawford scored 13 points in the quarter while Wilson added six points.
Skyler Griffith caught the hot-hand in the third quarter. He hit two 3-pointers while connecting with an old-fashioned 3-point play to give his team a slim 57-55 advantage entering the fourth quarter.
Consecutive 3-pointers by Johnson and Smith allowed the Redhounds to regain a 61-57 lead with 6:41 remaining in regulation but a putback by Shelton allowed Williamsburg to finish the game with a 20-10 run.
Girls
Sweet Sixteen
Game 23: No. 3 Harlan County (2018) vs. No. 14 Harlan (2016)
Blair Green’s 34 points combined with Kaylea Gross’ 18 points and 11 rebounds led the Lady Black Bears to an 81-67 win over Harlan.
The Lady Green Dragons saw their tournament run come to an end despite seeing Jordan Brock score a tournament-best 42 points in the loss.
Brock connected on 12-of-18 shot attempts including going 8-of-11 from 3-point range. She hit all 10 of her free throw attempts
Green’s 12 points combined with Gross’ six points in the first quarter gave Harlan County a 22-13 lead in the first quarter.
Brock came out on fire in the second quarter, hitting all 10 of her shot attempts to finish with 22 points during the period to cut her team’s deficit to 41-39 at halftime.
Green ended any hopes of a Lady Dragon comeback though after scoring 14 points in the third quarter to guide Harlan County to a 60-47 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The two teams traded baskets in the final eight minutes as the Lady Black Bears were able to pull out the 14-point victory.
Game 24: No. 6 Clay County (2011) vs. No. 11 Clay County (2010)
Two of Clay County’s best teams met up in one of the most hyped-up girls games in the Sweet 16.
The 2011 version of the Lady Tigers did just enough to hold on and knock off the 2010 version of the Lady Tigers as Whitney Belle Jackson’s 28 points and 14 rebounds paved the way for a 67-62 win.
