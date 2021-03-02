WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County entered Saturday’s game against Hazard needing a win.
The Lady Colonels were coming off consecutive double-digit losses which included Friday’s 30-point setback to Pulaski County.
Sean Pigman’s squad needed to begin to start picking up some momentum with postseason play just two weeks away, and they got just that by blowing out the Lady Bulldogs with an 80-45 decision.
Eleven players scored in the win for Whitley County (12-7) with Reis Anderson’s 26 points leading the way. Natalie Moses followed with 16 points while Darcie Anderson added six points.
The Lady Colonels took control of the game from the get-go. Reis Anderson’s seven points in the first quarter combined with Marissa Douglas Moses each scored five points apiece gave Whitley County a slim 22-19 lead in the first quarter.
Reis Anderson added eight points in the second quarter while Bailey Brown and Moses each scored three points apiece to push the Lady Colonels’ advantage to 42-25 at halftime.
Reis Anderson continued to have the hot-hand in the third quarter, scoring 10 points while Moses added two 3-pointers and eight points to push Whitley County’s lead to 69-35 with eight minutes remaining.
The Lady Colonels are the finishing touches on the win in the fourth quarter, outscoring Hazard, 11-10.
