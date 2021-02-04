BARBOURVILLE -- Isaac Wilson's Corbin Lady Redhounds were looking to get back on track Monday against Knox Central after suffering a heartbreaking defeat to Whitley County last week.
But early-game struggles led to Corbin (7-4) falling behind by as many as 20 points before falling to the Lady Panthers, 72-62.
The loss is Corbin's second straight while the Lady Redhounds are now 3-4 during their last seven games.
Brianna Gallagher scored 22 points and finished with six rebounds for Knox Central while Zoey Liford added 16 points along with Caylan Mills. Presley Partin scored 15 points and finished with eight rebounds. Mills also recorded her 500th steal in the win.
Shelby Stewart's 18 points led the way for Corbin.
Knox Central suffered a tough blow early in the game when starter Halle Collins suffered an injury.
The Lady Panthers built a 19-5 lead at the end of the first quarter and led 41-30 at halftime before holding on and securing the 10-point win.
The Lady Redhounds will host South Laurel Thursday at 7:30 p.m. before hosting Clay County on Saturday at 3 p.m.
