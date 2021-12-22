Early effort leads Lady Jaguars to 57-25 win

STEARNS — After turning in a subpar effort during Tuesday’s win over Wayne County, Eddie Mahan’s North Laurel Lady Jaguars took it upon themselves to turn in a better effort on Wednesday against McCreary Central.
North Laurel scored 30 points in the first quarter and built a 25-point lead while never looking back during its 57-25 victory.
“A better effort tonight could be seen in the start of the game,” Mahan said. “The starters began the game with a 15-point run with energy on defense and a focus we didn’t see last night. I limited many of the starters tonight as we focused on improving our depth. We have multiple players that all have potential of being great and we need to find out ways to develop them now to help when it counts.”
Hailee Valentine and Emily Sizemore each scored 14 points apiece in the win while Bella Sizemore and Chloe McKnight each tossed in eight points apiece.
North Laurel will be back in action on Tuesday. The Lady Jaguars will be participating in the Winterfest Classic in Tennessee.
North Laurel 57, McCreary Central 25
North Laurel 30 9 12 6 57
McCreary Central 5 8 3 9 25
North Laurel (57) — Black 7, Valentine 14, B. Sizemore 8, E. Sizemore 14, Sams 4, G. McKnight 2, C. McKnight 8.
McCreary Central (25) — Loudermilk 21, Murph 2, Smith 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.