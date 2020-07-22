WILLIAMSBURG — Michael Branham’s first year as head coach of the Whitley County Colonel boys soccer team hasn't started the way he might have imagined due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But even with guidelines in place that have restricted high school teams across the state from having contact practices, Branham is pleased with what he has seen so far out of his team.
“From the start, I feel the players have been eager to go,” he said. “They were ready for our first team meeting and have been putting in work in the weight room and on the field. We have a large group of seniors that are setting the tone for the team. They come to practice every day ready to go, ready to buy into whatever we have going on that day. Whether we are in a classroom, weight room, or on the field the players have been eager to work and hopeful for a season.
“Personally, I love coming up with new ways of training,” Branham added. “The no-contact guidelines have pushed me to create new drills and new ways to train effectively. My assistants and players have been all in and adjusted well to the changes.”
With the start of the high school soccer season still up in the air, Branham said he has tried to be as transparent as possible when it comes to the upcoming season.
“Whenever I get any new information, I pass it along to the team immediately,” he said. “I have tried to get them into the mindset of whether we play a full season or only district games that we will give it 100 percent no matter what. The team is still positive and eager to see what comes next.
“After seeing the newest information, I’m confident that the season will be played at some point, in some way,” Branham added. “I think the next few weeks will be critical when looking at whether cases continue to rise or if things start to slow down. I think extending the current phase was a smart move, but I am eager to see what changes August will bring as far as moving forward.”
Until then, Branham hopes to see his team continue to put in the hard work to become an even better and stronger team.
“Overall, I’m very pleased with how things are going so far. Even with being in a non-mandatory phase, we have had a great turnout,” he said. “We have our largest group of eighth-graders playing junior varsity that we have ever seen and a core group of nine seniors that are leading the way on and off the field. We have depth that we haven’t seen in a long time and it’s interesting to see the older and younger guys work together so well. They have been all-in and ready to work ever since our first team meeting and continue to show promise each practice.
“As a player during Whitley’s first two seasons under coach Bosko Cupac we had a lot of success that I feel people have forgotten about,” Branham added. “One of my goals as the new head coach is to bring back those winning traditions while building on our most recent successes. Having been the assistant coach for the last three seasons, the guys are familiar with how I coach and what I expect of them. They have completely bought-in to the process of creating a new era of Whitley County Soccer.”
