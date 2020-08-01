featured
Double Exposure Hoops Season Summer Shootout champions
- Two former employees file sexual harassment lawsuit against local attorney Shane Romines
- UPDATE: Barbourville man dies after apparent road rage shooting in southern Laurel County
- Health department advises church goers at Saxton Baptist Church may have been exposed to COVID-19
- New school, Central Christian Academy, to open Aug. 19 in Gray
- Knox County resident raises concern for lack of communication about escaped inmates
- Tick that can clone itself is found on cattle in Southern Ky. and wildlife in Eastern Ky.; it's also a threat to pets, and hard to identify
- Beshear promises 'additional steps' on virus; White House task force says to close bars and decrease restaurant capacity
- Whitley County School District offering two options for school as classes set to begin Aug. 26
- Knox grand jury indicts Woodbine man for attempted murder charge
- Corbin angler Mike Huff lands first top-25 finish of season in Bassmaster tournament
