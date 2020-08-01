Double Exposure Hoops Season Summer Shootout champions

The Northside Queens captured the Double Exposure Hoops Season Summer Shootout Tournament championship this past weekend. Members of the team are (left to right, front row) Jaedyn Gilbert, Aubrey Hollin, Kylie Smith, Maylee Creekmore, Bella Mahan, and Callie Jones. (Back Row) Paityn Creech. | Photo Contributed

