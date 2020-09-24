DISTRICT SHOWDOWN: Colonels ready to do battle with Pulaski County

WILLIAMSBURG — It’s only Week Three but Jep Irwin’s Whitley County Colonels need a win in the worst way.
They’re coming off losses to Somerset and Bell County and will hit the road Friday to play District foe Pulaski County.
Irwin said his team must continue to improve if the Colonels want to get a win this week.
“We want to win obviously, but to do that, we must be a tougher team that can execute better,” he said. “Our numerous mistakes right now are keeping us from having an opportunity to win a game. Our focus is on execution and toughness this week.
“You create momentum by playing well and executing,” he added. “On top of that, we lost our discipline and focus at the end of the game last week, that was embarrassing and not the way we want to play and represent our community. We have to do better, starting with me, and I told the team that Friday night after the game.”
Despite the loss to the Bobcats, Irwin said his team had some positives.
“We did some things better on offense but we still have a long way to go,” he said. “Our quarterback play was improved. The defense played well enough for us to win—we should score at least 21 points on offense, even when the opponent is killing the clock on purpose like Bell County did. We had three chances to score, we only converted one. Our execution in special teams was better but it did not create much in the way of field position or opportunities to score in the game.
“We have to be more physical at the point of attack so we can run the ball and stop the run more consistently,” Irwin added. “We have to take pride in running the ball. Every position must take pride in blocking their assignment with better effort. Defensively, we must play tougher and get off blocks, run to the ball with urgency and run our feet on contact.”
The Maroons enter the game with a 1-1 record. They dropped a 33-13 decision to Belfry to begin the season before beating Madison Southern last Friday, 21-15.
“Pulaski is their typical selves — tough, physical, disciplined, and well-coached,” Irwin said. “They know their identity and play with great pride. They have an elusive and now experienced quarterback in Paulson and a very big and strong running back in Cox.
“We’ve got to run the ball much more effectively, limit their passing game — keep the ball in front of us,” he added. “Do not allow the quarterback to extend plays and scramble for first downs. Create some explosive plays of our own on offense and force some turnovers on defense.”
After two weeks of play, Irwin is hoping his team turns the corner Friday against Pulaski County.
“I wasn’t sure where we would be leading into the first game with so little actual practice and even less in pads,” he admitted. “All I know is we are not where we want to be and we have a lot of improving to do in order to get there. Our focus is on ways for us to get better. Our record and opponent don't matter as much as us finding ourselves and playing better.”
