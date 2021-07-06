District 4 11-12-year old Tournaments set to begin at Knox County Little League Complex

BARBOURVILLE — The 11-12-year Old District 4 Tournament is slated to begin Tuesday, July 6 at the Knox County Little League Complex.
Knox County and Pulaski County will start things off in the winner’s bracket at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6 while North Laurel will face-off against Hazard-Perry at 8 p.m.
The winner’s bracket finals are slated for Friday, July 9 at 6 p.m. while the championship game will be played Sunday, July 11 at 3 p.m. if a second championship game is forced, it will be played Monday, July 12 at 6 p.m.
Corbin and Jackson County will play each other in first-round action of the loser’s bracket play at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7 while Pineville and Harlan will follow at 8 p.m.
Second-round action of the loser’s bracket will be Thursday, July 8 (6 p.m. and 8 p.m.) while third-round action is scheduled for Friday, July 9 at 8 p.m. the loser’s bracket final is scheduled to be played at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 10.
