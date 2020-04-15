LONDON — It’s been eight years since North Laurel surprised everyone and cut down the nets at The Arena, but it seems just like yesterday to former Jaguar coach Brad Sizemore.
Sizemore led the Jaguar basketball program to its first and only 13th Region championship with an unexpected run to Rupp Arena and the Sweet 16 back in 2012.
North Laurel entered the 2011-12 campaign coming off a 15-16 mark under former coach Jim Conway.
The Jaguars had many ups and downs but caught fire when it mattered most during Sizemore’s first year as head coach at North Laurel.
”You never know what to expect as a first-year head coach, especially at 28 years old,” Sizemore said. “I was more focused on getting the program heading in the right direction. I wanted to instill a work ethic and belief that we could play with anyone.
”Going into it, I thought we would have a solid team,” he added. “We had good size and the fastest player in the region in Marcus (Carson). What I didn’t know going into the season is that I had inherited some of the toughest kids I’ve had the privilege of coaching.”
An injury to Carson during the preseason led to a slow start out of the gate for North Laurel. The Jaguars were 3-3 during their first six games, and 9-5 entering January.
“Marcus got hurt at the end of the preseason during a practice and he had to miss a few games early that got us off to a slow start,” Sizemore said. “Once we got healthy, and everyone was on the same page, we started to improve moving into January.”
Sizemore’s squad started January with consecutive wins over Madison Southern (69-63) and South Laurel (75-68), but then began to struggle entering the 49th District Tournament.
North Laurel entered postseason play with a 17-13 mark, winning only six of their last 14 regular-season games.
One of the losses came to district rival Clay County, who handed the Jaguars an 88-52 setback during the last week of January that led many believing a short postseason run was in store.
“Heading into the district tournament, we just tried to take it one game at a time, focus on our opponent and not look down the road,” Sizemore said. “I can remember being just as nervous for the opening district tournament game against Red Bird than I was going in to play Clay County later on in the region finals. You just never know what can happen during that time of year.”
A case of the nerves didn’t last long for Sizemore or his players. North Laurel blew past Red Bird with a 113-46 decision while punching a ticket into the 13th Region Tournament. The Jaguars faced Clay County in the district finals before losing a close 49-47 battle.
“After Clay County beat us bad in January, I had a couple of thoughts — first, we had a lot of work to do and secondly, Clay County was really good. However, after playing them again much closer in the district championship, I knew we were closing the gap on them.”
North Laurel’s 59-43 win over Middlesboro to open the 13th Region Tournament gave Sizemore hope his team was talented enough to win the region championship. The Jaguars were able to get past Knox Central with a 38-30 win in semifinal play, setting up another rematch against Clay County.
Many prognosticators thought the Tigers would cruise to an easy win over the Jaguars, but Sizemore and his players thought differently after recording wins over both Middlesboro and Knox Central.
“I thought playing Clay County to the wire in the district finals and beating Middlesboro in the opening round of the region gave us a lot of confidence going into the Knox Central game,” he said. “We had lost at Knox Central the last game of the regular season but I knew our guys believed we could beat them in the semifinal game and we did. It was a great game from start to finish, low scoring, but some of the best defense we have played all year.”
In the region title game, North Laurel started slowly against the Tigers and fell behind, 17-11, after one quarter of play. Both teams scored eight points apiece in the second quarter and the Jaguars still found themselves trailing, 25-19, at halftime.
Key 3-pointers by Ethan Eversole and Kendrick Henson along with baskets by Austin Rush and Jake Allen cut North Laurel’s deficit to 34-31 entering the fourth quarter.
Clay County pushed its lead to 41-34 with 6:35 remaining in regulation before seeing the Jaguars close out the fourth quarter with an 11-4 run.
North Laurel held the Tigers to zero field goals during the final six minutes of regulation to force overtime at 45 apiece.
North Laurel managed to take care of business and secure a 54-52 win in overtime despite hitting 5-of-15 free-throw attempts during the final period of play.
Hendricks turned in one of his best performances of his career by hitting key shot after key shot while leading North Laurel with 15 points. Carson added 13 points while Rush scored 12 points.
“The region finals with Clay County was probably the best game I’ve ever been a part of,” Sizemore admitted. “They were so good and for us to be able to beat them on that big of a stage was just a testament of how much heart the kids had on our team. To lose to a team by 36 points in the regular season and be able to beat them in overtime in the region finals was unbelievable.
“We had so many kids step up and play great games that night,” he added. “I thought Marcus’ speed going to the rim gave them problems and kept us in the game. Jake Allen and Austin Rush each played big for us inside with their scoring and rebounding the ball. Ethan (Eversole) and Ryan Shears’ toughness and defense kept us in the game. They had a huge task of trying to stop (Chip) McDaniel and (Zach) McGeorge. I’ve said on multiple occasions from a coaching standpoint, Chip McDaniel is still one of the hardest kids I’ve had to prepare for because he could score the ball so good in a lot of different ways. And then there was Kendrick Henson — Kendrick stole the show. He had several huge threes and big steals for layups when we needed them late in the game. He single-handedly took the game from Clay County in the overtime allowing us to win the region.”
Sizemore said the team was special because his players and coaches each felt they had something to prove.
“We played tremendously hard every game and had great team chemistry,” he said. “To this day, Marcus, Ryan and Ethan are probably three of the toughest kids I’ve coached and each were team-first guys. We had a combination of great leadership and talent.
”With that said, the Clay County game was one of the biggest wins I’ve ever been a part of,” Sizemore added. “It’s big to win the region as a player, as an assistant coach, and even the Sweet 16, as an assistant, but to win the region as a head coach and especially in your first year, it was an unbelievable accomplishment and a surreal feeling. I was so happy for all the coaches on the staff, the school, the fans and a great group of kids who got to fulfill their dreams of playing in Rupp Arena. It was a fun time for everyone and very special for me. I was thankful and blessed to be a small part of school history.”
