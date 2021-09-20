WILLIAMSBURG — What looked like the beginning of a blowout turned out to be too close for comfort during Whitley County’s 6-4 win over Knox Central.
The Lady Colonels (7-3) jumped out to a 4-0 lead before seeing the Lady Panthers rally in the second half to make a game of it.
Deserae Haynes scored three goals in the win for Whitley County while Autumn Sawyers added two goals and Chelsey Logan finished with one goal.
Haynes scored the Lady Colonels’ first two goals (35th and 20th minutes) while Logan’s goal during the 24th minute pushed Whitley County’s lead to 3-0.
Haynes added her third goal during the 36th minute to push the Lady Colonels’ advantage to 4-0 entering halftime.
The Lady Panthers came out in the second half and got right back into the game with two goals during the first five minutes of the second half to cut their deficit to 4-2.
Autumn Sawyers answered with two goals of her own during the 51st and 53rd minutes to give her team a 6-2 cushion. Knox Central continued to make things interesting by adding two more goals but couldn’t get any closer.
