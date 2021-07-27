CORBIN — It was a history-making season last fall for the Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats volleyball team.
They started the season with an 8-0 mark, captured the 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic championship, and won the 51st District title while finishing with a 13th Region-best 17-3 mark.
But with six players gone from last season’s roster, coach Lauren Petrey and her Lady Wildcats could be in rebuilding mode.
“Coming into this season, I have lost six girls with seniors, and girls, moving schools — the majority being my starting players,” Petrey said. “This year is looking to be a rebuilding year with a mixture of my remaining girls, and young girls.”
“Right now, I can’t fully give the team players,” she said. “Next week is when I’m supposed to see who are returning and the new ones coming out. I do have committed returning are Shanna Lewis, junior, Scarlett Wilson, junior, Alysa Reid, eighth-grader, Emily Martin, senior, Brandi Makeehan, senior, Hailey Seabolt, seventh-grader, Mackenzie Owens, sophomore, and several new girls. I haven’t been able to see all of them at once with schedules getting figured out.”
Petrey said a few of her team’s strengths this season will be her players realizing how many girls they have lost from last season.
“We know we will have to work more and have more determination to not make sure this year won't be a bad year,” she said. “I’m excited to see my girls, who aren’t normally leaders step into those roles and lead like I know they can.
“My biggest concern is numbers,” Petrey added. “If I don’t have girls, I can’t have a team. Then just experience. New girls will be on the court which will be their first year playing.”
Petrey said her team’s schedule will be competitive and seems to be about the same as years past.
“COVID-19 has really changed some teams' schedules along with new coaches,” she said. “A few teams we have normally on the schedule are only scheduling doubleheaders, which of course we hardly have a JV team. But for the most part, we have at least one challenging team on the schedule. This year may be challenging in itself with all the new players coming out.
“We are always as coaches hoping to compete at the district level,” she added. “The new players and returning players, I feel, are going to give all that they can this year to try and be back-to-back champs. The team just has to get in the gym as a unit, put in the time, get experience, and work on our fundamentals. We are going to focus one day at a time and try to be consistent.”
