CORBIN — The defending 13th Region champion North Laurel Lady Jaguars improved to a 13th-Region best 27-4 after blowing out Knox Central, 76-37, during first-round action of Tuesday’s 13th Region Girls Tournament.
North Laurel recorded its 13th 30-plus win of the season while shooting 32-of-55 from the floor, including going 7-of-19 from 3-point range. The Lady Jaguars forced 18 turnovers while finishing with 25 assists.
”I thought we came out and played well. Isabel (Gray) came out and shot well,” North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan said. “Hailee Valentine scored early and did what she does well.
“It was a good win but every win is a good win at this time of the year,” he added. “We are playing as a team while making the right decisions.”
North Laurel put four players in double figures scoring-wise with Halle Collins leading the way with 16 points and six rebounds while Hailee Valentine added 15 points and seven rebounds which were good enough to earn the 13th Region Media Player of the Game honors.
Isabel Gray finished with 12 points, five assists, and four rebounds while Emily Sizemore tallied 10 points and 11 assists.
”We forced some turnovers early. I wished we could have stayed in the press a bit longer and worked on that,” Mahan said. “I liked what I saw tonight. I thought we made some adjustments and started to turn them over. All in all, we knew we needed to win this game and get two more to have a shot going back to Rupp.”
The Lady Jaguars will now face Bell County during Friday's semifinal action at 7:30 p.m.
North Laurel set the tone early with tenacious defensive play while dominating the boards.
The Lady Jaguars were able to build an 18-6 first-quarter lead before building a 44-16 advantage at halftime.
Mahan’s squad led 34-15 before closing out the second quarter with a 10-1 run that saw Isabel Gray and Hailee Valentine connect with back-to-back 3-pointers while Chloe McKnight and Halle Collins each added baskets as well.
Valentine scored 14 points and recorded six rebounds while Isabel Gray added nine points and Halle Collins totaled eight points.
The Lady Jaguars connected on 18-of-30 shot attempts during the first 16 minutes while outrebounding Knox Central, 17-12. North Laurel also forced the Lady Panthers into 11 turnovers.
Mahan’s squad put any hopes of a Knox Central comeback to rest during the opening three minutes of the third quarter.
A 3-pointer by Gray ignited a 10-0 run that saw the Lady Jaguars’ lead grow to 54-16 with 6:11 remaining in the period.
Collins also got the hot-hand and added to her point total by scoring eight points during the quarter. By the time the four-minute mark rolled around, North Laurel had put a running clock into effect.
The Lady Jaguars outscored Knox Central, 19-8, during the third quarter and 32-21 during the second half.
13th Region Girls Tournament
First round at the Corbin Arena
North Laurel 76, Knox Central 37
Knox Central 6 10 8 13—37
North Laurel 18 26 19 13—76
Knox Central (37) — Liford 6, Mills 10, Frederick 2, Partin 15, Edmonson 2, Sharp 2.
North Laurel (76) — Collins 16, Valentine 15, Gray 12, Jervis 6, Sizemore 10, Fields 2, Black 3, Nichelson 4, McKnight 8.
