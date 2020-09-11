Defending state champions open season paying Whitley County a visit 

WILLIAMSBURG — Jep Irwin’s Whitley County Colonels have put in the work, and now they’re ready to kick off their season Friday at home against defending Class 2A state champion, Somerset.
The Briar Jumpers were five years removed from an 0-10 season when they captured last year’s state title by posting a 14-1 mark while defeating Mayfield, 34-31.
But first things first, Irwin said his team is ready to play.
“We're very excited,” he said. “The players have been very dedicated and faithful since June working towards a season on and off the field. This week is the reward — we actually get to play a game.
“It will be great to start at home and not travel for the first week,” Irwin added. “Home games this year will have a different feel with smaller crowds and other restrictions, but traveling comes with its own set of guidelines and protocols, too. Our grounds crew and administration are working hard to get everything in top shape so our players can have a great experience playing at home each week.”
Whitley County will have its hands full with the Briar Jumpers Friday but Irwin said, win or lose, there is another game to be played each week.
“We always want to win the first game, but win or lose in your first game there is another to play,” he said. “Without scrimmages this season the level of play may not be as sharp in game one. Improvement each week is key.“
Somerset enters Friday’s game with hopes of repeating as Class 2A champions. They are led by quarterback Kaiya Sheron, who completed 178-of-260 pass attempts last season for 3,218 yards and 28 touchdowns. He also ran for 959 yards and eight touchdowns.
“Somerset is a strong team, they’re the Class 2A state champs,” Irwin said. “Sure they lost a strong senior class but so did we. They have a very talented quarterback and a very good receiver returning. I think early on it will be a feeling-out process for both teams since we don't have any scouting film from 2020.
“Execution on offense and limit turnovers (will be key),” he added. “We feel good about our plan and talent, but we have to execute to score and protect the ball. Defensively we are breaking in a new scheme, communication and alignment will be very important. Limiting big plays and keeping the quarterback from extending plays and stressing our coverage will be key. Special teams execution is always important, even more so now without the benefit of scrimmages.”
Irwin admitted he does have some concerns entering Friday’s matchup with Somerset.
“The fear of the unknown a little bit,” he said. “I'd like to have a better idea about what their team looks like in 2020. But I am sure Coach Lucas and his staff have some of the same concerns. It will be a game of adjustments for sure so our staff will have to be on our toes.”
