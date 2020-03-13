LEXINGTON -- Even without the services of injured McDonald's All-American and Oregon signee Maddie Scherr, defending state champion Ryle found a way to win.
The Lady Raiders were able to overcome a 14-9 first-quarter deficit during Wednesday's opening round action of the 2020 Mingua Beef Jerky/KHSAA Girls' Sweet Sixteen and defeat 14th Region champion Letcher County Central, 59-36.
Brie Crittendon, Abby Holtman and Sarah Baker each led Ryle with 11 points apiece while Kaylee Banks turned out to be the Lady Cougars' lone player to score in double figures. She finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds.
Ryle coach Katie Haitz wasn't surprised with her team's slow start in the first quarter especially with Scherr's absence causing other player's roles to change.
"With Maddie being out, we have to run some different things," she said. "We have kids in different places, so it took them a minute to think of all of that."
The Lady Raiders turned in a stellar defensive effort, limiting Letcher County Central to an 11-of-45 shooting effort, including 3-of-18 from behind the arc. They also forced the Lady Cougars to turn the ball over 23 times. Ryle hit 22-of-59 shot attempts and 6-of-18 from 3-point range. They were outrebounded, 40-39.
A solid rebounding effort in the game's first eight minutes allowed Letcher County Central to build an early 14-9 lead. The Lady Cougars received a nine-point scoring effort from Banks while they outrebounded Ryle, 11-4.
The Lady Raiders opened the second quarter with six quick points by Crist, Eubank and Douthit while taking a 15-14 lead during the process. Letcher Central answered with a 5-1 run, capped off by Bates' layup with 2:27 remaining to take a 19-16 advantage.
Ryle finished strong, outscoring the Lady Raiders 9-1 during the remainder of the first half to take a 25-20 lead into the locker room. Eubank, Baker and Douthit each scored baskets during the run while Holtman's 3-pointer at the buzzer pushed her team's lead to five points.
Both teams struggled shooting the ball from the floor in the first half with Letcher County Central hitting on only 7-of-24 shot attempts while the Lady Raiders were 10-of-29. The Lady Cougars' 22-15 rebounding edge kept them in the game along with Banks' 13-point, 10-rebound effort.
Ryle began to pull away in the second half by opening the third quarter with a 13-2 run.
Crittendon's 3-pointer gave Ryle a 38-22 edge with 3:06 remaining in the period. She scored five points during the run while Johnson added four points.
The Lady Cougars were able to get back into the game behind the play of Banks, who scored seven points during the period. Letcher Central went on an 8-2 run during the final two minutes to cut its deficit to 40-30 going into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Raiders put the finishing touches on their win by outscoring Letcher County Central, 19-6, during the game's final eight minutes.
