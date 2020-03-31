Ten teams have punched a ticket in the Sweet 16 in both the March Madness Boys and Girls 13th Region Realignment Tournaments.
We now have a combined 20 teams from both the boys and girls tournaments that have advanced to second-round play.
BOYS: Knox Central (2018), Knox Central (2017); South Laurel (2006), Corbin (2010), Clay County (2016), Clay County (2014), Williamsburg (2015), Corbin (2007), No. 8 North Laurel (2019) and No. 9 Corbin (2009); GIRLS: South Laurel (2020), Clay County (2012), North Laurel (2020), Clay County (2006), Clay County (2009), Clay County (2010), Clay County (2011), No. 8 South Laurel (2018) and No. 24 Harlan (2017).
Four more teams plan to join them today with the matchups below:
Boys
First Round
Game 11: No. 10 Knox Central (2019) vs. No. 23 Clay County (2013)
This was another solid matchup as the play of Tyler McDaniel allowed Clay County to keep pace with an athletic Knox Central bunch.
McDaniel got his teammates involved in the first quarter by dishing out five assists. His pass to a wide open Marty Bowling gave the Tigers a 16-10 lead at the end of the period.
McDaniel did some scoring of his own in the second quarter. He was able to hit a 3-pointer while scoring seven points. Knox Central countered by ending the first half with a 12-4 run.
Baskets by Nick Martin, Dane Imel and Zach Patterson cut Clay County's lead to 35-31 at halftime.
The two teams continued to trade baskets in the third quarter while Bowling's pass to Stephon Lyttle led to an old-fashioned 3-point play, pushing the Tigers' lead to 47-40 with 1:14 remaining in the period.
The Panthers answered quickly and scored six points to close out the quarter behind 3-pointers from Jaylen Adams and Imel while cutting Knox Central's deficit to 49-46 with eight minutes remaining.
Foul trouble got the best of Clay County with Bowling and Lyttle going to the bench with five fouls during the first two minutes of the fourth quarter.
The Panthers took advantage of the duo's absence and put together a 12-2 run capped off by Nick Martin's dunk at the 3:03 mark to lift his team to a 62-55 advantage.
McDaniel's 3-pointer cut his team's deficit to 62-58, but two free throws by Dalton Elliott and a jumper by Zach Patterson sealed a 66-60 win for the Panthers.
Adams led Knox Central with 17 points and four assists while Martin finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Patterson and Imel each scored 12 points apiece.
McDaniel led Clay County with 21 points and nine assists while Bowling followed with 10 points and 14 rebounds.
Game 12: No. 7 Knox Central (2020) vs. No. 26 South Laurel (2008)
Knox Central entered the game as heavy favorites but South Laurel decided to play with a deliberate style of play which allowed the Cardinals to take advantage of their size in the paint.
Matt St. John scored eight points in the first quarter while Billy Jones added four points to help South Laurel take a 12-9 advantage.
The Cardinals continued with the slow pace in the second quarter as St. John let his presence be known down low.
His seven points combined with two 3-pointers by Jordan Bortnem gave South Laurel a surprising 31-24 advantage at halftime.
Knox Central was able to take advantage of St. John's third foul midway through the third quarter while Jevonte Turner took control and scored eight points during the period. Zach Patterson's layups allowed the Panthers to take a 46-41 lead into the fourth quarter.
The two teams continued to trade baskets during the first five minutes of the final quarter of play until St. John's old-fashioned 3-point play ignited a 6-0 run, giving the Cardinals a 55-54 lead with 47 seconds remaining in regulation.
Patterson's 3-pointer with 17 seconds left allowed Knox Central to take a 57-55 lead but South Laurel had one final shot to win or tie the game.
After a timeout, Jones threw the ball down to the post to St. John, who then passed the ball to an open Dean in the corner, who let a 3-point attempt fly right before the buzzer. The ball went around the rim and went through the net, giving the Cardinals a 58-57 win over the Panthers.
St. John turned in a 22-point, 16-rebound effort while Bortnem and Dean scored 13 points and 10 points, respectively.
Turner's 19 points and nine rebounds led Knox Central while Patterson and Kevionte Turner each scored 14 points apiece.
Girls
First Round
Game 11: No. 10 North Laurel (2019) vs. No. 23 South Laurel (2008)
The Lady Jaguars set the tone early by pushing the ball while finding Raegan Hubbard open down underneath when possible.
Gracie Jervis began the game with two 3-pointers while Hubbard hit consecutive layups to give North Laurel a 10-0 advantage just three minutes into the game.
Hubbard's presence in the paint kept South Laurel's Lauren Wombles scoreless first the first six minutes, but she began to heat up from the outside and finished with nine points during the period.
The Lady Jaguars brought a 19-11 lead into the second quarter of play but a 3-pointer by Jessica Dean and two layups off of fast breaks by Wombles made the score, 19-18.
North Laurel was able to answer with the duo of Hailee Valentine and Emily Sizemore, who combined to score seven points in three minutes. A 3-pointer by Isabel Gray pushed the Lady Jaguars lead to 37-24 at halftime.
Wombles continued to carry the load in the third quarter by opening the second half with six straight points. A basket by Porsche Justice along with layups by Erika Burchette and Morgan Johnson cut North Laurel's lead time 46-41 entering the fourth quarter.
Hubbard began to take over during the final eight minutes. She scored eight of North Laurel's first 12 points to begin the fourth quarter.
The Lady Jaguars held a 58-46 lead with 5:37 remaining when Dean's 3-pointer at the top of the key ignited a 10-0 run. Wombles scored the other eight points as the Lady Cardinals found themselves trailing 58-56 with 2:01 remaining.
A 3-pointer by Valentine and a layup by Valentine extended North Laurel's lead to 63-56 but 3-pointers by both Johnna Sizemore and Wombles made the score, 63-62, with 44 seconds left.
North Laurel's Sizemore and Courtney Carroll hit four straight free throws to help secure a 67-65 win for the Lady Jaguars.
Hubbard finished with 19 points and 15 rebounds while Jervis followed with 16 points. Valentine added 15 points while Sizemore scored six points.
South Laurel's Wombles led all scorers while recording a triple-double during the process. She scored 31 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and finished with 10 assists. She also recorded three blocked shots in the loss. Dean added 14 points while Sizemore finished with nine points.
Game 12: No. 7 Harlan County (2017) vs. No. 26 Harlan (2015)
Harlan County's duo of Blair Green and Kaylea Gross turned out to be the deciding factors in this matchup between two 52nd District rivals.
The duo combined to score 53 points during the Lady Black Bears' 74-57 win over Harlan.
The Lady Green Dragons trailed throughout the matchup despite seeing Jordan Brock score 26 points while Emma Bianchi finished with 17 points and Brooklyn Massingill scores 13 points.
Harlan County built a 24-14 first-quarter lead before putting the game out of reach by halftime with a comfortable 43-22 margin.
