Darrin McWhorter's Jaguars ready to make a run at 13th Region crown

LONDON — The North Laurel Jaguars are a perennial contender for the 13th Region title and after a year of no baseball, the Jaguars will be one of the top teams in the region in 2021.
It was a crazy year in 2020, when the baseball season was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions. The entire state shutdown and spring sports ended for the 2020 senior. North Laurel Coach Darren McWhorter said the worst part about it all was that his spring seniors did not get to finish the season.
“There was no navigation of the shutdown last year, when the basketball state tournament was canceled, I knew baseball was in trouble,” said McWhorter. “We had a drive-through ceremony for all of our Spring Senior Athletes and that was the season. I hated it for all of our Seniors but, it was like that for everyone in the country and world.”
In a season in which experience will play a key role, the Jaguars will be ahead of the curb. Because of a limited offseason and restricted times and practices, younger and less experienced teams have not had the time and opportunities to really improve this offseason.
North Laurel will rely on its seven seniors to provide leadership and experience on and off the field this season. All seven seniors have varsity experience and are setting the sample for the Jaguars.
Conner McKeehan, Blake Vanhook, Will Hellard, Seth McClure, John McCown, Brady Gilmore, and Nathan Sanders will be the seniors who lead the team. Eli Sizemore, Austin Smith, and Chase Keen will also be big contributors.
“We have seven seniors and leadership should not be a problem. These seniors are very mature and unselfish and know they have to rely on their teammates,” said McWhorter. “There is no such thing as a one-man team in baseball and understanding your need for others and relying on everyone will serve this team well and that is where Senior Leadership will come into play convincing everyone has a role on the team and that will help us achieve our goals as a team.”
With an experienced team and a program that has a rich tradition in the 13th Region, McWhorter said he feels great heading into the 2021 season.
“With seven seniors returning and 11 players who have varsity experience I like our team in 2021. I know within our district and region there are some really good players and teams and we will have some ups and downs as all teams do but, I think if we can stay healthy and continue to improve throughout the season we will have a chance to compete for a 13th Region championship.”
