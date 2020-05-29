Cumberlands All-Decade Team: Lauren Wombles-Taylor

WILLIAMSBURG — Having one of the winningest programs in the NAIA, the University of the Cumberlands Women’s Basketball team is a namesake around the country. The Patriots have compiled 785 wins in the program history, which ranks in the top-20 all-time in the NAIA recorded, and 19 appearances in the NAIA National Tournament. UC has also captured five Mid-South Conference titles and four MSC Tournament titles with three MSC Players of the Year and two MSC Freshman of the year accolades. Over the past decade, Cumberlands has posted a .559 winning percentage and six winning seasons. The Patriots' success has come in part of having a slew of talented players that garnered countless honors, including eight of them earning NAIA All-Americans honors. With all of these accomplishments, the one player that represents the women’s basketball team on UC’s All-Decade Team is forward Lauren Wombles-Taylor.
Wombles-Taylor is one of the most decorated players in program history and currently holds the Patriots program career record for points and rebounds. Wombles-Taylor made her mark at Cumberlands from the second she stepped foot on the court as she was a three-time NAIA All-American, a four-time MSC First Team All-Conference selection, the 2012 MSC Player of the Year and the 2009 MSC Freshman of the Year. The London native averaged 16.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.1 steals per game over her 125-game playing career.
“I feel extremely honored and blessed to have been named to the All-Decade team for Women’s Basketball,” Wombles-Taylor said. “There has been an abundance of great talent that has come through the Lady Patriot program over the years and there are many players that could have been selected for this. I was fortunate enough to share the court with the best of the best during my years at UC and consider it a privilege to have done so.”
In her freshman campaign, Wombles-Taylor recorded 14.5 points and a career-high 8.3 rebounds per game to help the Patriots to a 29-5 record, which was capped off by winning the MSC regular season and tournament titles. Wombles-Taylor posted 11 double-doubles and finished the season shooting .538 from the field, which ranked 13th in the NAIA. The London native also notched 13 points and five rebounds in UC’s 105-99 (2OT) win over Freed-Hardeman that advanced Cumberlands to its first elite eight in program history. Wombles-Taylor was an MSC First Team All-Conference selection and the MSC Freshman of the Year.
Wombles-Taylor followed up on her outstanding first year by averaging 13.7 points and 5.7 rebounds in her sophomore season. The guard led the team in points and steals while averaging 21.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.5 steals in UC’s two games at the NAIA National Tournament. Wombles-Taylor helped the Patriots win consecutive MSC Tournament tiles, notched First Team All-Conference honors, and was named an NAIA All-American Honorable Mention.
"It’s hard to name just one favorite memory as each year and season held so many memories and milestones, however, cutting down the nets at Mid-South Conference, not one.. two.. but three out of my four years as a Lady Patriot rank highly as my most favorite moment,” Wombles-Taylor said.
As the calendar turned to the next decade, Wombles-Taylor's impact on the court only magnified as she averaged 19.7 points and 7.5 rebounds per game during her junior year. Wombles-Taylor finished the year ranked eighth in the NAIA in points per game and notched seven double-doubles on the season. One of her most impressive games came on February 10, 2011, when she netted a career-high 40 points in an overtime game against Rio Grande. Her 40 points were tied for third in the NAIA for most points by a player in one game that season. Wombles-Taylor garnered her third First Team All-Conference selection and was an NAIA Third Team All-American.
The standout baller saved her best season for last as Wombles-Taylor aided the Patriots to a 28-4 overall record, including a 14-2 conference mark en route to the MSC regular season and tournament titles. She averaged 19.84 points per game, which ranked fourth in the NAIA, while her 635 points set a new program record and were the sixth most in the NAIA that season. She also notched 83 steals, which ranks second in program history. The senior tallied 11 double-doubles on the year and netted a season-high 35 points against Rogers State in the second round of the NAIA Tournament. Wombles-Taylor led the MSC in points per game while being ranked third in steals en route to capturing her fourth MSC First Team All-Conference selection. Wombles-Taylor was also named the Mid-South Conference Player of the Year and was an NAIA First Team All-American honoree.
“University of the Cumberlands has by far been one of the most God-orchestrated steps in my life and I believe rightfully so as the collegiate years are monumental,” Wombles-Taylor said. “It was evident from the first time on campus that I had truly found where I was meant to be both academically and athletically. Connections, friendships, and relationships that were built in those years have stood the test of time and I am eternally grateful. I was provided a top-notch education that thoroughly prepared me in the field of education and because of that, I continue to promote UC to students-athletes in the Tri-County as well as remotely."
Wombles-Taylor graduated from UC in 2013 with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education. She continued her education by adding a Masters in Teaching in Special Education LBD P-12 in 2017. Wombles-Taylor is currently a fourth and fifth grade Math Teacher in London. She married a former UC men’s basketball player Caleb Taylor and the couple is expecting their first child in September. Wombles-Taylor was inducted into the UC Hall of Fame in February 2019.
"Athletically, UC allowed me to achieve more than I could ever even imagine and provided the platform for my name to be listed among the history books. As a young ten-year-old girl I remember being in awe my first trip to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame and then ten years later revisiting it to see my No. 10 Cumberlands jersey hanging there among the greats in the Ring of Honor was something I never knew was possible. The lifetime support from the community, professors, administration, and anyone that shared the Patriot spirit was evident from pre-season to post-season, everything in between, and now even many years later.”
The UC All-Decade Team was determined based on stats, awards and honors received, and significance to the program in addition to input for members of the UC Athletic Department. It will include one representative from every sport and be comprised of 29 student-athletes. The all-decade team looked at everything from the 2010-2011 season through the 2019-2020 season.
