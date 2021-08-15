Cumberland Falls Pigskin Classic set to kick off August 20

CORBIN — The Redhound Varsity Club announced next week’s Cumberland Falls Pigskin Classic games which will take place at Campbell on Friday, August 20.
Class A state contender Williamsburg will face-off against Oneida, Tenn. at 5:30 p.m. while Class 4A State contender Corbin will host North Carolina’s Christ School at 8:15 p.m.
Christ School (6-2 last season) won its division's state championship last season while Corbin posted an 8-2 record, advancing to last season’s region title game.
Williamsburg turned in a 6-3 mark last season while advancing to last season’s region title game. Oneida, Tenn. turned in a 4-6 record last season.
