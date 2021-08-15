CORBIN — These are exciting times for the Cumberlands Athletics volleyball team.
They return their entire lineup from last season, and after HB290 passed, they will be able to compete against public schools which will test them even more throughout the season.
“We were extremely young last year with only three actual high school-aged girls,” coach Chad Greer said. “The other four were eighth-grade and below. Even with such a young line-up we played hard and surprised a lot of people last year.
Seniors Abby Diehl, and Ivy Greer, junior Tannah Scalf, sophomore Brooklynn Brown, freshmen River Greer, Presley Brown, and Molly Madden, and eighth-graders Jordan Smith, Jada Smith, and Olivia Eastham make up the roster for Cumberland Athletics.
Greer shared his thoughts on each player below:
• Abby Diehl — “Abby is a force in the middle. She reads the setter well and is very quick on the net. She has stepped in as a leader on this team and she leads with encouragement and by example. She is a very smart player that sees the court well and can put a ball down with a well-placed tip as well as a hard hit.”
• Ivy Greer — “Ivy is the heart of this team. She is a leader with a great work ethic and is always cutting up with the other girls. She has a great eye and can mix her shots up to really confuse a defense.”
• River Greer — “River is a floor commander. This is her fourth year as the starting setter. She knows the game as well as about any coach, which is both a blessing and a curse. She knows every position on the floor and can take charge when needed. She has love of the game that is very contagious to the other girls.“
• Jordan Smith — “Jordan is what I refer to as a utility player. I can put her in a position and she is going to do a great job there. Last year she played libero for us and did an amazing job. This year she is going to play some outside/middle and my expectations for her are the same.”
• Jada Smith — “Jada has really come into her own in the outside position. She has become a go-to on offense and a terror on defense. She has really worked hard to get where she is and with five years left, I can’t wait to see where she goes.”
• Presley Brown — “Presley is a firecracker. She may be tiny, but she packs a big bang. Presley is a great defensive specialist. She has a high volleyball IQ and puts that to work in her favor on the court. She came to us last year and had an immediate impact on our team. We expect big things out of her this year.“
• Molly Madden — “Molly comes into every practice with a great attitude and a willingness to work that is surpassed by none. She listens and asks questions and is always trying to improve her game. She is a wonderful right side that can block and find holes in the defense to get much-needed points.”
• Tannah Scalf — “Tannah is a middle that has worked on her game for the last several years to become a really good player. We can always count on her netplay to give us some good points just when we need them. Tannah is a great encourager and an inspiration to those she is around.”
• Olivia Eastham — “Olivia is new to our program, but she has been a welcomed addition. She has come in and fit right in with this group. She has great setter’s hands and we are looking at a very bright future for her. She is very coachable, and we look forward to seeing her every practice.”
• Brooklyn Brown — “Brooklyn is brand new to the game, but you wouldn’t know that from watching her play. She is unafraid of jumping right in and doing what she needs to do. She has tremendous upside, and we can’t wait to see her get some real game experience. We know she’s going to be a future impact player.“
Greer said the strength of his team is the fun and joy they have while playing the game.
“They come to practice with the attitude that hard work is not a punishment,” he said. “They encourage each other on and off the court. They hold each other accountable during practice and games. They especially aren’t afraid of sacrificing for each other. When you have a team that you don’t have to worry about the effort level of practice leaves you free to coach technique and situations. I can speak for the whole coaching staff that we look forward to every minute with these girls.
“The main concern for this team is just the level of experience that some of the younger girls have,” he added. “We put a lot on the shoulders of our younger girls, and they have to bear that weight. I must constantly remind myself how young of a team we actually are and that we are going to make mistakes. I tell our girls all the time that it’s ok to make mistakes as long as we are moving forward and not making the same mistakes over and over.”
Greer believes his team’s schedule will make them better as the season progresses.
“Our schedule should really push us,” he said. “After HB290 passed and we were allowed to play against public school teams, we immediately started contacting schools in our area. One advantage we had was that we knew most if not all the coaches in the area personally. They were happy to schedule with us. This gave our girls an opportunity to show what they can do locally. We have been invited to the Whitley County First Priority Tournament and we are also in the Rockcastle tournament this year as well as playing most teams around the area. I really hope that we can get our name out as a legitimate volleyball team in the Tri-County.
“The main goal for this season is for us taking steps to make us a better team,” Greer added. “One way of doing that is making it fun. If you aren’t having fun playing the game, then what is the purpose of playing? Of course, we want to win, but winning is just a byproduct of preparation and hard work. Taking steps to be better players and better people should always be the focus. This team is such a breath of fresh air to coach. I know the coaching staff looks forward to the season every year.”
