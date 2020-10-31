Crystal Stidham named as the new varsity softball coach at Corbin

CORBIN — Crystal Stidham has been named as the new girls varsity softball coach at Corbin High School after spending six years as an assistant coach at Corbin while also coaching the Corbin Middle School softball team for two years.
“I am very humbled and grateful for this opportunity,” Stidham said. “I love this game and have dedicated the majority of the last 25 years to this sport, either as a player, into my years as a mom coaching, to coaching for Corbin as head coach first for the middle school then on to assistant coach and now head coach. It’s kind of surreal to me that I am now the head coach, and now I have the opportunity to continue to grow this game that I so dearly love for our young ladies at Corbin High School.”
Stidham will be replacing former coach Dana White, who resigned this past year while taking over a Lady Redhound team that posted an 11-13 mark back in 2019.
“For my past six years as an assistant coach, I have been blessed to help coach some of the best talent to ever come out of our area,” Stidham said. “Alongside with Coach White, we have begun to grow our program through the help of our Middle School coaches, Coach Ronnie Smith and Coach Gregg Foley, by building a solid program from the ground up.
“We have made and built strong relationships with our coaches, which in turn have lent itself to rebuilding our girls little league program, to building a stout middle school program, and continuing to build upon our high school program,” she added. “It’s all about the kids, and when the foundation and focus is on the stakeholders, that is where good things happen. Success happens when you strive to bring out the best in each individual and lead the group toward a common goal as a team. My ultimate goal is to continue what we have started because it really is something special. We have some great talent both in our high school program and for our future coming out of our middle school. I want to be the kind of leader and coach that can motivate and help our young ladies to learn how lessons on the field will help them when they are off the field. Also, I want that region title and beyond, and we will do the work to get our girls there.”
