HAZARD — Chesney Jacobs turned in a four-goal effort to lead Corbin to an 8-2 season-opening win over Perry County Central on Thursday.
"Every game exposes things you need to work on and confirms things you do well," Corbin coach Armando Cima said. "We have to dictate the speed of play in games and be intentional and purposeful about when we adjust that speed. Games like tonight are opportunities to solidify good habits or develop bad ones. We have to use every outing for a positive outcome and we were able to work on a few things tonight but there is a lot of work to do. I am excited that the boys seem keen to do that work."
Jacobs found the back of the net early and often, scoring three of his game-high four goals in the first half.
His goal just 10 minutes into the contest gave Corbin a quick 1-0 advantage. Teammate Kyle Webb added a goal a minute and a half later to push Corbin’s lead to 2-0.
Jose Torres scored a goal during the 15th minute while Jacobs added his second at the 23rd minute, giving the Redhounds a commanding 4-0 edge.
His third goal at the 32nd minute increased Corbin’s lead to 5-0 before seeing Perry County Central cut its deficit to 5-1 right before halftime thanks to a goal by Dakota Noble.
The Commodores added another goal 15 minutes into the second half to make the score, 5-2, before seeing Jacobs’ fourth goal of the game, giving the Redhounds a 6-2 advantage. Gabe Cima became the fourth Corbin player to score, adding two goals during the final seven minutes, leading the Redhounds’ to their six-goal victory.
Corbin will be back in action Friday at 8 p.m. against Lafayette.
