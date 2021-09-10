SOMERSET — The Corbin Redhounds (4-0) took advantage of three first-half Pulaski County (1-3) turnovers to race out to a 35-6 halftime advantage and cruised to a 49-6 win over the Maroons to remain perfect on the season.
Senior Seth Mills had touchdown runs of one yard and 71-yards, while Dakota Patterson and Seth Patterson had TD runs and Evan Poore had a 37-yard interception return for a touchdown in the decisive first half.
The Maroons finished with five turnovers in the game, while the Redhounds played error-free football.
Mills led the Redhounds with nine carries for 133 yards and two touchdowns while Huff had 11 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown.
Combs finished 15-28 passing for 190 yards and a touchdown.
Corbin came out strong and marched 75-yards on 11 plays to grab a quick 7-0 lead on Mills’ 1-yard TD run.
After Corbin's Treyveon Longmire picked off a Brysen Dugger pass, it only took the Redhounds one play to add to their lead.
On the very next play, Mills raced 71-yards down the right sideline to put Corbin on top 14-0.
Pulaski answered on its next possession as Dugger capped off a 9-play drive for the Maroons with a 17-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to 14-6.
But from there it was all Corbin.
Huff made it 21-6 early in the second quarter when he took a slip-screen pass from Combs and raced 57-yards to the endzone for the touchdown.
Corbin extended its lead to 28-6 on a 13-yard touchdown run by senior Seth Huff with 37 seconds left in the half.
The Redhounds then put the game away on the very next play when senior Evan Poore picked off a Dugger pass and returned it 37-yards to give the Redhounds the 35-6 cushion at the half.
Corbin added a 5-yard Huff touchdown and a 7-yard Ethan Gregory touchdown to round out the scoring.
For the game, Corbin finished with 414 total yards, 157-yards passing and another 257-yards on the ground.
The Maroons finished with 371 total yards, 190 through the air, and 181 on the ground.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.