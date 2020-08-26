LONDON — With the upcoming season still in question, North Laurel coach Scott Croucher is waiting to see when he can hold tryouts to see who will be on the Lady Jaguar volleyball team roster this season.
“We have some players who are returning starters and seniors, but I’m truly a coach that will play whoever gives me the best chance, regardless of age,” Croucher said. “That being said, seniors are always important, anyone that can give me some varsity level experience is nice. The players and the coach are very excited about playing this season, but we are all still having to hold our breath until we get it started — a lot can change every week during this pandemic.”
North Laurel is coming off a 15-19 campaign that saw the Lady Jaguars capture another 49th District title while posting an 11-6 mark against region teams. They have won three district titles in a row and have put together an impressive 25-0 mark against 49th District play in that time frame.
“My goal every year is to win district and region, so that remains the same this year,” Croucher said. “The last three years, we’ve won our district, so I would hope to remain in that position for the upcoming season.”
Croucher is putting together a schedule that he hopes will challenge his team. He admitted with the season shortened, putting together a slate has been tough.
“The schedule is going to be very hectic at times, but with a shortened season and trying to get as many games as possible, that’s going to happen,” he admitted. “I hope we can start fast and grab momentum early, because the practice time is gonna be limited. I have faith in my team, they will give it all on the court and I’ll give them all that I can as a coach to help them on their way.”
