Cromer, Davis win top Boys 13th Region Coaches Association awards

South Laurel’s Matthew Cromer was named the Boys 13th Region Coaches Association Player of the Year while South Laurel Coach Jeff Davis was named the Boys 13th Region Coaches Association Co-Coach of the Year.
Cromer led the Cardinals with 814 points this season, where he averaged 24.7 points per game, while also leading the team with 281 rebounds with an average of 8.5 rebounds per game.
Davis led the Cardinals to their second straight 50th District title and a 28-5 record this year, as South Laurel’s season came to a close on Saturday in the 13th Region semifinals.
A list of the members of the All-Region teams are listed below:
1st Team All-Region:
Matt Cromer – South Laurel
Jordan Akal – Harlan
Reed Shepherd – North Laurel
Connor Robinson – Clay County
Taylor Spurlock – Harlan County
Jabari Kyle – Middlesboro
Jevonte Turner – Knox Central
Jacob Curry – Clay County
Cole Kelley – North Laurel
Bret Norvell – South Laurel
2nd Team All-Region:
Caleb Rose – Williamsburg
Matthew Taylor – Corbin
Slaht Hunter – Williamsburg
London Stepney – Bell County
Cameron Burnett – Bell County
Evan Langdon – Clay County
Max Burd – Lynn Camp
Shawn Vaughn – Barbourville
Ryan Davidson – North Laurel
Jacob Hall – Oneida Baptist Institute
Trey Brock – Middlesboro
