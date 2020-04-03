Cromer commits to play basketball at EKU

LONDON — Matthew Cromer will be taking his talents to Eastern Kentucky University next year.
The South Laurel senior made the announcement that he has committed to play basketball at the Division I school on Thursday.
Cromer said his dad is the person who first encouraged him to pick up a basketball at a young age and he just never put it down.
“My dad just put me around it at a young age and I just stuck with it,” he said. “I don’t know, I guess it’s just the competitiveness of it is what I like.”
Cromer began playing for the South Laurel Cardinals as an eighth-grader and has been a standout player ever since.
Cromer earned over 2,000 points in his high school career and over 600 rebounds.
He led the Cardinals in scoring this past season with a 24.7 scoring average while tallying 814 points. He also led the team with 73 3-pointers and an 8.5 rebounding average.
This year, Cromer took home the 13th Region Media Boys Basketball Player of the Year award.
Cromer’s favorite part about playing for South Laurel has been going out each night and having the opportunity to play with some of his best friends by his side. Cromer said that his time playing at South Laurel has been “really special” and is something he’ll always remember, including all the friendships he’s made along the way.
When it came to looking for the place he’d be spending at least his next four years, Cromer said EKU already felt like family.
“They feel like a family up there,” he said. “Their coach has been really active and texting me and acting like he wants me there, so that had a lot to do with it.”
Though Cromer hasn’t made any final decisions on what he will study while at EKU, he said one of his top choices currently is education and even has dreams of some day going into coaching himself.
During his time at EKU, Cromer said he hopes to build valuable relationships with all his coaches and fellow teammates while also winning games and having fun doing it.
Cromer said there were a lot of people who played a big part in helping him to get to this point including his family, his dad, his friends, all of his coaches and particularly Coach Jeff Davis.
“Coach Davis was a great coach, a great mentor — he did so much for me on and off the court and I couldn’t thank him enough,” Cromer said.
