WILLIAMSBURG — When the high school basketball season was postponed due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, Williamsburg Coach Randy Crider was not surprised.
Many saw the postponement coming after numbers were on the rise, but Crider was hoping the Kentucky High School Athletic Association would take a different approach. He was hoping they’d handle the basketball season much like they did football, and let teams play that had no positive cases and cancel the games for the schools that had been exposed.
“I think with COVID anything was possible. I was hoping for the kids' sake they would just go ahead and start and if teams need to quarantine, then do so,” said Crider. “I think all we can do is take what we have been given and make the best of each day.”
While the regular season was suspended until January 4, the good news is that the KHSAA decided to push back the postseason by a couple of weeks, as well. This will give teams more time to get in a full schedule. It is not ideal for teams to play three games per week, but, at this point, they’ll take that over the alternative.
Crider said the decision to push back the district, regional, and state tournaments was a great idea. He said having practice begin on December 14, was another great decision by the board. Crider said that everyone just knew that the season was going to be postponed either further. When he found out that his team would begin practicing on December 14, he was thrilled.
“I think that was a surprise and a best-case scenario. We get to start and they also added two weeks to the season,” said Crider. “Anytime we have the opportunity to compete and see what we are capable of doing against someone other than ourselves is great.”
With just under three weeks of practice before their first game, the Yellow Jackets will have to get to work to prepare for their opening game matchup against the Harlan Green Dragons on January 5. Last year, Crider’s crew finished the season with a 16-11 record before falling to South Laurel in the opening round of the 50th District Tournament.
This season, the Lady Yellow Jackets will have to replace four seniors from last year’s squad. Because of their youth, it will be important for Crider to get the most out of his team over the next three weeks. He said regardless of the wins and losses and how his team performs this season, he is happy they are getting to play.
“I’m extremely excited to know that all the work they have put in can now be put to the test against someone other than a teammate,” Crider said. “There will be bumps in the road and they know that but they feel like they just have to make the best of every opportunity to play.”
