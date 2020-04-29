The COVID-19 pandemic led to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) canceling spring sports just last week along with the Boys and Girls Sweet 16 Tournaments.
And now it looks as if the pandemic could have an affect on summer travel ball in the state as well.
There have been lots of confusion on whether or not the players that play on travel ball sports teams would be allowed to travel out of state to participate along with if student-athletes could participate in private workouts.
I asked KHSAA’s Joe Angolia what KHSAA’s official stance is on travel ball, including AAU ball this summer along with private workouts, and he sent a statement (read below) from KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett concerning my inquiry. I hope this helps for folks that had questions about the situation:
The KHSAA is part of the Executive Branch of the Commonwealth, assigned by the Department of Education to manage interscholastic athletics. Incorporated into state regulation is the KHSAA Constitution which empowers the office through the Commissioner as part of the duties of Commissioner, to issue interpretations and directives that are not specifically laid out in the existing rules. There is obviously nothing in our regulations about a global pandemic, thus necessitating additional steps.
In cooperation with the Governor's Office, the Department of Public Health, the Department of Education, and within current White House and CDC guidelines, these revised directives and interpretations were in place and noticed to the schools and the public in March.
As part of that directive (currently listed at https://khsaa.org/athletic-dead-period-instituted-for-athletic-programs-in-all-sports-and-sport-activities/), all other Bylaw references and allowances have been suspended at this point and are irrelevant for comparison due to this extraordinary event.
Those original directives have not changed except for a couple of member school requested interpretations, but are always subject to revision. Each parent of a student-athlete has signed the regulatorily adopted physical and permission form that specifies compliance with Association decisions and directives, as has each member school. Therein is the final authority for those student-athletes (who have appeared on a roster or in a practice session at any level grades 6 to 12).
Hopefully, it (that interpretative authority) will never need to be used again in a matter such as this, at least in our lifetimes, and we can stick to the standard rules as they are adopted by our member schools and through the regulatory promulgation process.
It has never been stated that the Association has control over specific outside events out of the normal season, however, those that have certified as to compliance will adhere to that obligation. We will ensure that those within our schools, which includes our facilities, athletic program administrators, coaches (whether paid or not paid and at any level) and student-athletes (who have appeared on a roster or in a practice session at any level grades 6 to 12), adhere to the policies of the Commonwealth as we battle this situation together as citizens of the Commonwealth.
If carefully reviewed, it has always been stated that these current provisions and restrictions are under constant review and further updating can and will occur.
Without a doubt, it is my hope that as current non-school facility and other restrictions are revised and perhaps eased, hopefully in the near term, there will necessarily be revisions in the existing policies and interpretations.
It is only April, and we ALL have the benefit of time to see how our efforts are successful in battling this common opponent, the virus.
We cannot have success as a Commonwealth group of students, parents, and other adults with splintered compliance, so our restrictions remain in place as detailed.
