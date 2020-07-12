WILLIAMSBURG — Basketball coaches across the Tri-County have had to adapt to the effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on their respective programs.
Williamsburg Basketball Coach Randy Crider’s Lady Yellow Jackets are among those teams.
Williamsburg posted a 16-11 mark last season while capturing their second 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic Tournament championship during the process.
The Lady Yellow Jackets are looking to bring home another All ‘A’ title but will also need to fill some key holes left by the graduation of a talented senior class but a later start to any type of workouts, combined with no summer basketball games being played, could play a role in just how much Williamsburg improves going into the 2020-21 season.
But Crider believes the break from the end of the season until now might have been a positive for his players.
“I think it might have been a good thing in terms of the mental break that each the student-athletes had to take not being able to compete during the spring and early this summer,” he said. “Of course, we all would have rather been playing and never miss a beat but with all of this out of our control, it was a break that a lot of student-athletes' bodies and minds needed. This forced them to do that and now are chomping at the bit to get going and I think lit a fire within them to not take things for granted and we could see better season than most might think.”
Crider was pleased to see the KHSAA do away with the dead period this summer but also admitted they’ll still be limited numbers at workouts.
“I think it was great that it was eliminated but with most people scheduling vacations during the usual dead period time we will see limited numbers at workouts across the board,” he said.
Crider also said the pandemic made an impact on his program other than just not being able to play summer games.
“I think it’s a huge impact on our program both on the boys and girls side that we are not able to host a summer camp,” he said. “Those camps, which are not only huge on basketball skill development, but is a great way we as coaches can start and continue to build relationships with the younger students athletes. Yes, of course it hurts us financially but ultimately the camps are about building relationships with the student athlete while also teaching some basketball foundations.”
But in the end, Crider said he’s just happy to be able to interact with his players again
“To be honest, after I watched the KHSAA meeting I got real giddy because just like the student athletes I myself have been wanting to get back in the gym,” he admitted. “I can’t wait to see what we have for this upcoming season.”
