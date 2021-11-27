CORBIN — The Lynn Camp Wildcats were one of those teams who were knocking on the door in 2020-21, and for this season, they are looking to knock that door down on their way to big things in Coach Rodney Clarke’s second year on the job.
Last year, the biggest obstacle the Wildcats faced was consistency. At one point in the 2020-21 season, Lynn Camp won five games in a row, but outside of that, they struggled to string wins together and continue building momentum.
On the flip side of that, the Wildcats didn’t have long stretches of losses, either. They lost three games in a row in February but bookended those losses with wins. This season, Clarke thinks he has a team that can get on a roll and surprises a lot of people in the district and region.
Clarke believes that the team he has returning has all the right tools to get it done.
“We have a lot of talented teams in the district and the region, but there aren’t many teams that can say they have everything they need to be successful,” said Clarke. “I believe we have everything we need to win games and to do something that has never been done at Lynn Camp before. That’s what I’m all about, doing something that has never been done.”
One thing that has never been done at Lynn Camp is to win a 13th Region title. That is at the top of the list for Clarke and his squad. But to do that, he is going to need a lot from his team.
Returning to try to accomplish that never before reached goal is a core of talented players that played a significant role for the Wildcats last year. Highlighting that group is the duo of Micah Engle and Gavin Allen, one of the best one-two punches in the region.
Last season, Engle was one of the top scorers in the 13th Region after averaging over 23 points per game. Allen, a 6-foot-10 center, averaged just under a double-double at 10 points and nine rebounds per game.
In addition to Engle and Allen, Lynn Camp brings back Jace Boogs, Landon White, and Maison Prater to give the Wildcats one of the better-returning cores in the region.
Clarke said that he thinks his team can attack opponents in different ways and it all starts in the middle.
“I don’t think there is another player in the region who can match up with Gavin Allen. He is going to be a matchup problem for everyone we play against,” said Clarke. “I think we complement that with our ability to play on the perimeter. I think we will be a better perimeter team this year. We have some good shooters and some guys who can score.”
The biggest test for the Wildcats will be getting over the hump in the 51st District. Defending regional champs Knox Central will headline the region once again. But, Lynn Camp looks to be the team who can give the Panthers the most trouble in 2021-22.
Pineville and Barbourville are both teams that can beat any team in the region on a given night, but they are also teams that Lynn Camp has had success against in the past, and will have a more experienced roster than this year.
In preparation for the postseason, the Wildcats will participate in the Arby’s/KFC Classic and the Chain Rock Classic this year. They’ll play some of the better teams from around the region, as well, including Bell County, Clay County, and Whitley County. They’ll take on Jackson County in the first round of the 13th Region All 'A' Classic.
Clarke said that the conversation with his team right now consists of both short-term and long-term goals. He wants to see his team get off to a strong start and build some momentum, but the ultimate goal is playing for a district and region championship.
“Right now, it’s both. You got to talk about right now and you have to keep your eye on the goals you want to accomplish at the end of the year,” said Clarke. “I want us to get off to a hot start and play well at the beginning of the season. But we also want to do something that’s never been done at Lynn Camp. We want to play at Rupp Arena. That will always be our goal.”
