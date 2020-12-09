CORBIN — With the 2020-21 high school basketball season scheduled to tip off on Jan. 4, Corbin girls basketball coach Isaac Wilson is hoping his team can get back on the court to begin practicing on Dec. 14, but in the back of his mind, he realizes things could change once the KHSAA Board of Control meeting takes place Thursday
But for now, Wilson is optimistic and hoping for the best.
“Everything involved with this season has called for us having to adjust whether it be to new guidelines to how we go about our day to day operations,” he said. “We have done well with everything because we have shared the same feeling that we just want a season. These girls want a chance and they are willing to do whatever it takes to make that happen. I was pleased with what we were seeing before we were shut down again until Dec 14th, and I hope we can continue on that path when we get back together.
“It was disappointing to see a delay in the season and challenging for all of us to accept,” Wilson added. “Rumors had been flying around about the possible delay in the season and I was waiting for that actual word to break to all the schools. We have preached the message that let’s control what we can control and that’s all we can ever do. So we are ready to get back together and keep working.”
With the Dec. 14 date in sight, Wilson said he's excited to get things started but also nervous about the upcoming Board of Control meeting.
“We are excited no doubt. Again we just want to have a season and a chance to play together,” he said. “To help fill in the void of no practice we have been getting together through Google meets for some virtual practices. We have just talked about some of the things we want to do and talked about what those are on paper. It’s just good for us to see each other and to create that normal schedule that we are so used to each day. I know the girls are ready to get back together — they were ready to practice the day after they shut down.
“Honestly it doesn’t bother me when the season would start, the key thing for me is I just want a season to start,” Wilson added. “All of the kids in the winter sports deserve a chance at as full of a season as possible and I feel the KHSAA is doing a great job and share the same feelings as us. It will look different as we are used to and it should look different. At the end of the day, the athletes want a chance to play and I feel strongly they will get that chance this year.
“I’m always nervous during any meetings that take place nowadays,” he continued. “It makes me nervous because all I want is whatever is best for the kids. These decisions affect all of our feelings and emotions which cause all kinds of craziness. So much negative has come out of meetings since March and it just makes your cringe when you hear about another meeting. But like I said, I think the KHSAA has been fantastic from the start of this, and they have shown me they have what’s in the best interest of the kids at heart. They are working extremely hard to make this happen and I appreciate all they do each day. We understand that there will be things that happen during the year that cause us to adjust. The kids seem to understand the importance of taking care of themselves and doing whatever is needed to help keep our team safe. They are prepared to battle in the season and hope to be given that chance soon.”
