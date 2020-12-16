CORBIN — Isaac Wilson’s Corbin Lady Redhounds went into the 2021 basketball season with high expectations and now they’re ready to live up to them after the KHSAA Board of Control voted last Thursday to begin practice on Monday while allowing the season to tip off on Monday, Jan. 4.
The decision to begin the season on Jan. 4 surprised many coaches throughout the state including Wilson.
“There has been quite a bit of back and forth on many different issues since this started, so I feel it was only normal to have a nervous feeling about hearing the news of it being pushed back going into the Dec. 10 meeting.
“I’m thrilled to see us be able to get back to practicing and working toward a season,” he added. “We had a team meeting over Google Meets just to share the excitement the night after the KHSAA meeting. It was great to see the girls smiling and excited for their chance at a season this winter.”
Wilson also expressed how happy he was to see his team be able to begin practice earlier this week.
“Our coaching staff had hopes of getting back together and being able to practice with our kids,” he said. “We hoped that nothing would change and we were pleased to hear that everything was still on schedule. We are ready to get back to work and be as prepared as we can for when that first game arrives.”
The only changes to the upcoming season is seeing the boys and girls Sweet Sixteens get moved back to late March and early April, which Wilson seemed fine with.
“As I have said many times, I just wanted our kids to have a chance to play a season,” he admitted. “It was definitely a surprise to see the postseason pushed back. That decision ultimately added two weeks to everyone’s regular seasons which was great news for all of our student-athletes.”
And when it comes down to it, Wilson said the best thing was able to see his players have a season.
“If you were to ask the girls to rate their excitement to one to 10, you wouldn’t find a player with a rating other than a 10,” he said. “No one wants to lose a season and everyone wants a chance this year. They understand this year is a tall task and will look a lot different than from years past. The only focus is controlling what we can control and to enjoy every second of the ride.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.