SOMERSET — The Corbin Redhound fishing team turned in an impressive effort this past weekend during the TBF on Lake Cumberland.
The team of Tanner Davis and Austin Ooten placed ninth overall (14 pounds) which qualified them for the Nationals at Lake Hartwell in June.
Listed below is the entire Corbin team finishes:
• Tanner Davis/Austin Ooten 9th place - 14lb 0oz
• Brady White/Tyler Wine 22nd - 11lb 6oz
• Elijah Fortney/Zane Hammock 64th - 6lb 4oz
• Chantz Coffman/Cameron Christian 80th - 4lb
• Kobly Gambrel/Josh Elliott 93rd - 3lb 2oz
• Nathan Gibbs/Dalton Jaynes 100th - 2lb 8oz
• Leighton Cornett/Dylan Prewitt did not weigh in.
