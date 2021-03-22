DANVILLE — Corbin’s Lauren Shackleford and Kevin Allen both advanced to this week’s KHSAA Singles State Bowling Championships after turning in runner-up finishes in the 2021 Region 8 KHSAA Bowling Tournament Singles Division.
The 2021 Region 8 KHSAA Bowling Tournament was held in Danville this past week.
Girls Team competition was held on March 18, Boys Team competition on March 19, and the Singles Division and Unified were held on March 20th. Due to Covid restrictions, no spectators were allowed for the team division, but each single bowler was allowed one spectator to watch the singles division.
Team Division competition consisted of each eight-member team bowling one individual game, dropping the lowest score on each side. These scores were used to seed the teams into a best 3 out of five-game, single-elimination bracket. The single division consisted of each player bowling three games. After three games, the top eight moved on to bowl two more games. All five games were then added together. The top four then proceeded to bowl a stepladder format to determine the Region champion. The top two teams in each division and the top four singles in each division moved on to the State Tournament in Louisville at the Executive Strike and Spare to be held beginning today through Wednesday.
Lady Redhounds in action
The Lady Redhounds started the tournament off on Thursday. With only six players, no low scores were dropped in the seeding round. The Lady Hounds had a total seeding score of 792 that put them in the fourth seed position out of eleven teams.
Corbin received a bye during round one. In round two, the Lady Hounds faced off against No. 5 seed East Jessamine, where the Lady Hounds defeated the Lady Jaguars, 3-0 (130‐98, 188‐89, 146‐83).
The Lady Hounds advanced to meet No. 1 seed Boyle County in the semifinals. The games went back and forth for all five games. The Lady Rebels ended up defeating the Lady Hounds, 3-2.
The game scores were 231‐128, 151‐153 221‐163, 156‐201, and 182‐170. Boyle County went on to win the 8th Region Girls Team Championship.
Redhounds in action
The Boys team played their team tournament on Friday. The Redhounds had a total seeding score of 963 after dropping their two lowest scores. 963 would give them a 6th seed position out of 14 teams. In round one, Corbin defeated 11-seed Lincoln County, 3 to 0 (154‐144, 176‐156, and 151‐141).
In round two, Corbin faced No. 3 seed Garrard County in a five-match thriller before winning, 3-2 (130‐172, 215‐169, 149‐209, 218‐166, and 160‐156).
The win advanced the Redhounds to a semifinal matchup against No. 2 seed Montgomery County. Montgomery County defeated the Redhounds, 3-0 (161‐150, 256‐213, and 167‐123).
Girls Singles Division
Saturday morning saw four Lady Redhounds set out to play in the Girls Singles Division: Emily Pridemore, Lauren Shackleford, Brooke Stewart, and Madison Young.
After the first three games, the girls were seeded: Lauren Shackleford’s score of 567 was good enough to send her to the top eight in the third position. Shackleford proceeded to bowl two more games that gave her a five-game total of 894, allowing her to maintain her third position advancing on to the step bracket.
In the first game, Shackleford played No. 4 seed Sydney Emmons from Fleming County. Shackleford defeated Emmons, 190 to 174. In the second game, Shackleford went against No. 2 seed Kaitlynn Million from Garrard County. After hitting 10 straight strikes, Shackleford defeated Million, 277 to 236.
Shackleford’s 277 turned out to be the highest individual score in the girls’ singles division tournament and the second-highest of the day for both the boys and girls singles division tournaments. Shackleford proceeded to play top seed Hana Hackworth in the championship round. Hackworth managed to defeat Shackleford, 222-134. Shackleford earned the Region 8 Runner-up title for her performance. She will play in the Girls Singles State Championship today at 2:30 p.m.
Out of 51 participants, the other three Lady Redhounds all represented Corbin High School well with Brooke Stewart in 11th place, Madison Young in 27th, and Emily Pridemore in 30th.
Boys Singles Division
Saturday afternoon four Rollin Redhounds played in the Boys Singles Division: Kevin Allen, Sam Belew, Ryan Lunsford, and Mark Prewitt.
After the first three games, the boys were seeded: Kevin Allen’s score of 710 would put him in the number one position.
Allen proceeded to bowl two more games that gave him a five-game total of 1159. His total of 1159, kept Allen in the No. 1 position going into the step bracket, moving him directly to the championship round.
In the final round of the step bracket play, Allen faced-off against No. 2 seed Lance Morris from Lee County. Morris defeated Allen, 240-203, as Allen finish as the 2021 Region 8 Boys Singles Runner-up. He was scheduled to play in the Boys Singles State championships on Monday. A story on his performance at state play will be in the Thursday edition of the Times-Tribune.
Out of 51 participants, the other three Redhounds bowlers all represented Corbin High School well with Mark Prewitt finishing in 25th place, Sam Belew finishing in 28th place, and Ryan Lunsford finishing n 35th place.
No award ceremony was held after each event. Winning teams and singles were told their awards would be mailed to them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.